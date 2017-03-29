Lenovo Z2 Plus with Snapdragon 820 now available for just Rs 11,999

Lenovo owned Zuk entered India with its Zuk Z1 smartphone back in 2016. The smartphone got a lot of attention because of its high-end hardware at affordable price point. Later, Lenovo rolled out the successor Z2 Plus in India back in September 2016. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 820 and currently is the cheapest smartphone to come with the flagship processor.

Read: Lenovo Z2 Plus review: Tons of power in a compact chassis

The Z2 Plus comes in two storage variants—32GB and 64GB. The smartphone was launched at Rs 17,499 and Rs 19,999 for 32GB and 64GB models respectively. Later, it received a price cut bringing down the price to Rs 17,499 for 64GB and 14,999 for 32GB variant. Continuing the spree of thick price cuts, the smartphone is now available on Amazon at just 11,999 for 32GB and 14,999 for 64GB.

At this price point, the smartphone is definitely a steal. Having such powerful hardware in this price range is not ordinary. I agree the smartphone has an average camera and some issues with software, but its nothing that cannot be ignored.

To recall, the Lenovo Z2 Plus supports dual-SIM (3G+4G) and features a 5-inch FHD (1080 x 1920p) display with pixel density of 441ppi. As mentioned, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and comes in 32GB/64GB internal storage.

On the imaging front, it has a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, LED flash and EIS. On the front, it has an 8MP front-facing camera. It also has bunch of sensors which are uncommon on smartphones of this range, and obviously a fingerprint sensor too.

It is backed by a 3500mAh battery unit that comes with an intelligent charge cut-off feature to ensure the battery does not overcharge.

Also Read: Lenovo Z2 Plus vs Xiaomi Mi 5

The fact worth noting is that Flipkart is still selling the smartphone at usual rates.