Lenovo confirms that a new Moto Razr Flip is in the works

Close to a year and two months after second-generation Moto Razr 5G went official, the brand owner Lenovo has revealed that a new version of the foldable flip handset is in the works.

The information, published on GizmoChina, quoted Lenovo Mobile Business group general manager Chen Jin to announce that Motorola was indeed working on a third-generation flip foldable smartphone in China.

Readers would recall that the second generation Moto Razr foldable device came 5G-enabled with a foldable 6.2-inch inner display and a 2.7-inch secondary display. It also boasted of a 48MP camera to boot. It was launched in October of 2020 and was priced at a super-premium range of Rs.124,999 in India.

(Image credit: Lenovo China)

The Lenovo official disclosed to Weibo that the upcoming smartphone would also be equipped with what is termed as the star orbit hinge technology that provides a very seamless display when the smartphone is unfolded. In other words, the the folds on the display of the handset would be seamless without a noticeable fold on screen.

The handset would be powered by a more advanced chipset and improve touch and other user interfaces. The official claimed it would have a better design language as well as an improved hinge design.

Lenovo launched the Moto Razr 5G as an immediate successor of the first-gen Moto Razr foldable phone that came in 2019 as part of a revival plans for the legendary flip devices that boasted of a huge fan following in its heydays. The first Moto Razr even managed to stand-up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with better features.

The company had retained the flexible screens in the second generation device and added improved camera sensors, a sharper Snapdragon processor, better memory and enhanced storage. Motorola had claimed that the handset was built for 200,000 flips and had a custom coating to prevent scratches.

The first Moto Razr Flip came with the Snapdragon 710 chip paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage besides a 2,510mAh battery. The Moto Razr 5G was powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with battery capacity is just 2,800mAh and fast charge option of 15W. It had 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage onboard.

Currently, there is nothing much that is known about the specifications, the price or the launch date. However, we do know the benchmarks that the upcoming handset would have to beat if it wants to garner some consumer interest in a market where every brand is announcing foldable devices.

