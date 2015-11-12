YouTube has your favorite videos, and now, your favorite music

YouTube announced today that its newest app, YouTube Music, is available to download for all those out there who enjoy using the primarily video-focused service as their personal jukebox.

Built specifically for music play and discovery, YouTube Music brings listeners and artists one step closer by constantly providing new recommendations, custom playlists, and even a "Daily 40" feature that highlights the latest chart-toppers.

YouTube Music is also compatible with the premium YouTube Red service. Red subscribers get an amplified experience complete with ad-free videos, offline listening, an audio-only mode and background listening so the tunes don't stop when your phone or tablet's screen turns off or your switch apps.

"The app also gives you complete access to one of the richest music catalogs on Earth," stated T. Jay Fowler, director of product management, in an official blog post. "You'll be able to quickly find music videos, tracks, artists and albums, but you'll also see all the remixes, covers, lyric videos and concert footage that YouTube has to offer."

YouTube Music is available for download free from the App Store and Google Play Store, and new users will receive an additional 14-day trial of YouTube Red for free so that can try out Music with no restrictions. After that, YouTube Music is able to run without a Red subscription, but it will cost $9.99 a month to keep the ads away.