Facebook turns to the Dark (and Light) side with lightsaber profile pics

Just in case you're living under a rock, Star Wars: The Force Awakens is releasing this week. To celebrate, Facebook is now letting you add a lightsaber to your profile picture.

You can channel new hero Finn or new baddie Kylo Ren (or just the Light side and Dark side) to get yourself a red or blue lightsaber on the photo of your choosing, letting your loyalty be known for all to see.

Here's how you do it: Head to the Star Wars film Facebook page and make your way down to Finn or Kylo Ren's photos. If you're signed into Facebook, you'll see a "Try it" button. Click this, and an easy-to-use tool will pull up your profile pic, or you can upload another of your choosing. Pick which side you want to be on, set the timer for how long you want the lightsaber effect to last, and voilà!

The lightsaber is superimposed right onto your picture, making your boring ol' profile photo look like one of the film's character posters.

It's not quite clear if Facebook will let you add lightsabers to your profile pics after Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits cinemas at the end of this week, so we suggest getting in on the fun soon!