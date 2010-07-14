150 million flock to mobile version of Facebook

Facebook is no stranger to posting big numbers but its latest stats for those who check Facebook on a mobile phone are more-than impressive.

At the MobileBeat 2010 conference in San Francisco, Eric Tseng, head of mobile products at Facebook, revealed that there are now 150 million people who log on to the site from their phones, up 50 million in just three months.

Growth lever

The social-network site knows the importance of on-the-go Facebook checking and is calling it the key platform for the future, with Tseng explaining: "Mobile is fast becoming our growth lever" and that in just six months the mobile platform should "catch-up" with its PC counterpart.

If it does, then the growth will be phenomenal, considering Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that Facebook has around 500 million members overall.

In June, Facebook told TechRadar that it now has 26 million members in the UK, which equates to more than a third of the population.

Via MacWorld