Intel's chips can now tweak your games' graphics for the best results

Gaming on integrated graphics is a pain, not only for the lower frame rates and visual fidelity, but also the amount of tweaking needed to even get a playable experience. Luckily, Intel is making things a little easier with new software updates.

Just like Nvidia GeForce Experience, Intel’s Graphics Control Panel has a new panel that will automatically optimize game settings all on its own. To gain access to the new feature, all users have to do is download the latest Intel Graphics Driver for Windows version 15.65 from the company’s official site.

Intel’s updated Graphics Control Panel is available for sixth-generation Skylake processors with Intel Graphics HD 620 or higher. Kaby Lake G processors also receive the feature, but those built-in Radeon RX Vega graphics will still be managed through a reskinned (and blue, to match Intel's logo) version of Radeon Settings.

Game tweaking

The new software functionality is still in beta, so it only supports a few titles including Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, American Truck Simulator, Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, Dota 2, Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends, Overwatch, and World of Tanks.

Iris Pro graphics-equipped processor can optimize a few more games such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and Metal Gear Survive.

We can expect that the number of titles Intel can support will only grow in the future, especially as Intel’s ambitions in the discrete graphics world develop.

Via The Verge