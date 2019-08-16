Huawei Mate 30 Pro caught on camera with a very curvy screen

We may have just had our first look at the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the flesh, as two photos seemingly show the phone from the front and back.

The images were shared to Weibo (a Chinese social network) and show a phone that looks a lot like the rumored Huawei Mate 30 Pro. A case obscures many of the details, but we can see that the screen is steeply curved, as has been rumored, and there’s also a large notch.

Another notable detail is the presence of what looks to be a large flash unit, which the source claims is a xenon flash. This is likely to be more powerful than a typical smartphone flash unit.

Another Mate 30 Pro spy shot reveals an ingenious way to hide the camera setup https://t.co/j7Rio1RpgCAugust 16, 2019

The rear cameras themselves are hidden by the case. There is an odd black oblong near the top on the rear of the handset, but it’s unclear what purpose that serves. It’s possibly also part of the case.

Other things that we can see include what looks to be power and volume buttons on the right edge, while a hole on the top edge could be for an infrared blaster. That’s speculation, but it’s too small to be a headphone port.

What we can see of the phone largely lines up with leaks, though that big flash unit isn’t shown in most, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

With the Huawei Mate 30 range likely to land in September or October we should have all the official details before long, but stay tuned to TechRadar for all the leaks in the meantime – and for the announcement when it happens.