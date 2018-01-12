HTC U11 Eyes could bring a big screen and dual selfie cameras

The HTC U11 is a great phone, and a few different versions of it have already launched. But, if this leak from Venture Beat's Evan Blass proves true, the HTC U11 Eyes may be the next take on the phone.

The leak shows a device that looks fairly similar to the standard U11, but a few subtle differences are apparent. The screen takes up a bit more space on the front, as it's a 6-inch display with a 1080 x 2160 resolution. The larger display pushes the fingerprint sensor around to the back of the phone.

HTC U11 EYEs (Harmony): 6" FHD+ (1080 x 2160) Super LCD3, SD652 octa core, 4GB/64GB (+microSD), USB-C, 3930mAh, IP67, Android Nougat, Edge Sense. Black, silver, and red. Launches 1/15. pic.twitter.com/Ng0ateH3XRJanuary 12, 2018

A little more subtle is the addition of a second selfie camera above the screen. Dual-camera systems on the rear of phones have been cropping up more and more, and they usually enable some form of depth effect to enhance portraits. But, putting the dual-lens setup on the front can bring that functionality to the world of selfies.

Beyond that, the HTC U11 Eyes is shaping up to be a mid-range standout, as it will have a Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, HTC's signature Edge Sense squeezing control, a beastly 3,930mAh battery and IP67 water and dust protection.

Though the phone is expected to launch in just a few days, on January 15, it will won't come with Android 8.0 Oreo, instead going with the Nougat of yesteryear.

Via The Verge