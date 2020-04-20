How to watch today's Canon live stream event – new EOS R5 details incoming?

Canon is hosting a livestream event today that will include announcements about broadcast and cinema products – and that could include more details about the much-anticipated Canon EOS R5.

The Canon Virtual Press Conference will begin at 10am PT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, which is 3am AEST on April 21. As the event will be hosted on Canon's 'Professional Video Solutions' page, it's fair to assume that much of it will be concerned with the Cinema cameras – and previous speculation from Canon Rumors has suggested that this will include a new EOS C300 Mark III for professional filmmakers.

But as we've previously speculated, it's possible there might be some news about the EOS R5 too, given that it will have pro video powers, including the ability to shoot 8K footage.

The announcement of today's event came less than 24 hours after Canon Rumors reported that the company wouldn't be delaying the launch of the EOS R5, so we're hoping this means we'll get some more official information about the mirrorless all-rounder, including when it might launch.

There are still many details we don't know about the EOS R5's video specs, including the kinds of codecs it will offer and what modes will benefit from Dual Pixel autofocus. So we'll definitely be tuning in to see if Canon pulls back the curtain on what's set to be one of the most exciting cameras of the year.

(Image credit: Canon)

How to watch the Canon live stream event

To watch the Canon Virtual Press Conference you'll need to go to the official page from 10am PT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, or 3am AEST on April 21.

Canon says you won't need to log in, so you'll be able to sit back and watch the live stream from there. We're expecting the conference to contain lots of chat about new broadcast and cinema equipment, which Canon would have originally announced at the canceled 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

But if you're more of a semi-pro or amateur filmmaker, it could be worth sticking around in case Canon does indeed spill some more beans on the EOS R5's video powers. We'll be reporting on the event too, so make sure to check back here for our thoughts on the announcements.