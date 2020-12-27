How to watch Black Narcissus free online in the UK or stream from anywhere

Earthly temptations threaten to break heavenly bonds in this BBC-FX adaptation of Rummer Godden’s 1939 novel. It already inspired an Academy Award-winning movie, produced by filmmaking legends Powell and Pressburger in1947, and this time around stars Gemma Arterton as the austere Sister Clodagh, and Aisling Francosi as the troubled Sister Ruth. Read on as we detail how to watch Black Narcissus online from anywhere – and utterly FREE in the UK thanks to the BBC!

Directed by Charlotte Bruss Christensen (A Quiet Place), Black Narcissus begins in 1934 with the nuns of St Faiths occupying Mopu Palace, a former General’s ‘House of Women’, and turning it into a school for the local population. However, it’s not long before the building’s licentious atmosphere – its faded erotic murals and intoxicating blooms – has an unsettling effect on the group. Meanwhile, raffish land agent Mr Dean (Alessandro Nivola) only makes things worse: his presence reawakening sinful urges in both Sisters Clodagh and Ruth – with violent consequences.

Watch Black Narcissus online free in UK Channel: BBC One UK air dates: December 27, 28 and 29 Time: 9pm GMT nightly FREE UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: a good VPN is all you need

There’s a brilliant cast here - including Jim Broadbent as Father Roberts, and Dame Diana Rigg in her final screen role - while the show maintains an air of eerie mystery throughout. Is the palace, located on a remote Himalayan mountaintop, haunted by a scorned lover?

Or are the nuns repressed desires manifesting themselves in uncanny ways? As Sister Clodagh says, “it’s an unusual place and we should expect unusual things”, and that goes twice for this enigmatic miniseries.

So, pick a pew and keep reading as we detail how to watch Black Narcissus online, and stream every episode completely FREE through BBC iPlayer in the UK!

How to watch Black Narcissus online from outside your country



If you're having a very Merry Christmas abroad, there's just one hitch. Geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from connecting to a regional service like BBC iPlayer, which means you'll be unable to stream Black Narcissus online after your Boxing Day binge.

How to watch Black Narcissus online free in the UK

Lucky Brits are getting MORE quality drama from the BBC absolutely free of charge over the holidays. Black Narcissus has three episodes in total, each being aired at 9pm every day from the 27 December until the 29 December. The TV channel and its accompanying streaming service, BBC iPlayer, are both 100% FREE to watch in the UK (you should have a valid TV license, of course) and the miniseries can be enjoyed live or on-demand for your convenience.

How to watch Black Narcissus online in the US

Americans got a look at this BBC-FX co-production early, with it being broadcast in the States in November. Therefore, all 3-episodes are now available to watch on-demand through Sling TV. It's a great low-budget option with some excellent introductory offers. Purchase the Sling Blue package for $30 a month, and get access to a respectable 45 channels, including FX, Discovery, AMC, BBC America, and the NFL Network, with the option to add Premium channels like Showtime. And they've always got a few enticing offers going. You can currently sign-up and enjoy a 3-day free trial – that's what, one episode of Black Narcissus a day? – or save $10 off your introductory month of Sling TV.

How to watch Black Narcissus online in Canada

Yes…and no. This gothic drama isn't available on your typical VoD service like Crave or Netflix. In fact, the only chance you'll have to watch it is if you've already got a traditional cable subscription. And if you do? Then you're in luck, because the entire miniseries is available for no extra charge on FX Now.

Can I watch Black Narcissus online in Australia?

Alas, there appear to be no plans to stream Black Narcissus in Australia anytime soon, whether for live broadcast or on-demand viewing. So, if you've travelled to the Antipodes from the UK or US, for example, there won't be any local options through which you can watch this new BBC drama.