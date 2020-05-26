Google turns enabler: Helps TikTok regain lost rating

It would seem Google has a soft spot for TikTok, as the search giant seems to have gone on a damage control mode on behalf of the Chinese short video creation platform. Popular Twitter user, Nobert Elekes tweeted that Google helped boost TikTok’s ratings from 1.2 to 1.6 stars by deleting over 5 million reviews overnight.

TikTok’s user reviews had suddenly plummeted on Play Store from 27 million users to 22 million users from last week. It is unclear why the search giant had to resort to such extreme measures of favouritism.

Here's what Nobert Elekes tweeted:

Surprisingly, TikTok rating is also up https://t.co/BXt1X2HDR2May 22, 2020

TikTok had received much criticism and millions of negative reviews on Google Play Store as a fallout of two major controversies.

Although TikTok had been allowing reprehensible and cringe videos on its platform, the gravity of the lapse on its part came to a head when a short video glorifying acid attacks on women was posted on it.

Created by Faizal Siddiqui, brother of popular TikTok star Amir Siddiqui, the video showed the person throwing water on a girl, (simulating acid attack) and the girl displaying the aftermath in the next clip with a grotesque makeup. The Indian government had already, in the recent past, issued a warning to social media platforms about publishing objectionable content.

As a backlash, the Chinese app received millions of negative reviews bringing it down from 4.5 stars to a mere 2 rating.

This chain reaction of negative reviews for TikTok was actually set in motion by fans of YouTuber CarryMinati back in April after his roast video of TikTok star Amir Siddiqui was taken down despite receiving 70 million views in a few days’ span.

Fans of Minati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, believed that the viral video entitled ‘Youtubers vs Tik Tok’ was unfairly taken down and took to the Play Store to vent their anger against TikTok and simultaneously went to on to give high ratings to YoutTube.

As it stands now, TikTok has hit 1.5 stars with 22 million user reviews thanks to the interference played by Big Brother Google.

Via IndiaToday