Google Pixel Buds A wireless earbuds finally launch with unbelievable price

Google has finally announced its next true wireless earbuds. The Google Pixel Buds A have launched with a waitlist, and cost just $99 / £99.99 (about AU$130), making them far cheaper than the previous Pixel Buds, which cost $179 / £179 (about AU$230).

Google says the Pixel Buds A-Series be officially released on June 17, and will come in a choice of olive green, white, or gray.

The new Pixel Buds A look nearly identical to their predecessors, although there's a new 'stabilizer arc' on the inside of each earbud, which Google says "ensures a gentle, but secure fit while spatial vents prevent that plugged ear feeling".

Unfortunately, the battery life hasn't been upgraded, still coming in at five hours, with a further 19 hours provided by the charging case – although, that's still respectable, especially when you consider the price.

Other potential cost-cutting measures include the loss of wireless charging and swipe controls, but you still get hands-free access to Google Assistant and an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which mean you can use them while working out without worrying about sweat or rain.

As for the sound? In spire of the lower price, it sounds as though you'll be getting the same audio performance as the previous Pixel Buds – however, there's a new Bass Boost feature that should make the lower frequencies in your music sound more powerful.

There's no noise cancellation, but there is an Adaptive Sound feature, which "increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings", which could come in handy if you're wearing the Pixel Buds A while out and about.

This is a developing story. Below you'll find previous Google Pixel A rumors and leaks.

What are they? The next true wireless earbuds from Google.

The next true wireless earbuds from Google. When will they be released?

How much will they cost? That’s still TBC, but we think less than their predecessors ($179 / £179 / AU$279).

While we don’t have a confirmed Google Pixel Buds A release date just yet, all the rumors so far are pointing to a 2021 launch.

While we thought they'd make an appearance at the Google IO keynote on May 18, the event focussed largely on software.

There were even rumors that the Google Pixel Buds A release date would fall in April, which again, never happened. That's because tipster Jon Prosser, who has often been proven right in his predictions, alleged that new Google earbuds would launch in April and will be joined soon after by a new Google phone on June 11:

Google stuff:New Pixel Buds coming mid-April. New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nxMarch 5, 2021 See more

Prosser's tweet was swiftly followed by a 9to5Google report that gave us our first clue that the earbuds would be called the Google Pixel Buds A, and also stated that they’ll launch in mid-2021, rather than as part of the 'Made by Google' hardware launch we're expecting later in the year.

Since then, an image of the Google Pixel Buds A was leaked by… Google. The company sent out a marketing email to thousands of Nest customers that included an image of the upcoming earbuds and a link to the 'Accessories' section of the Google Store.

This was seemingly an accidental leak (though there’s always the chance that it was part of marketing ploy by Google), but the fact that the company has images of the buds suggests that a release date is imminent.

Google Pixel Buds A price

The previous Google Pixel Buds cost $179 / £179 / AU$279, making them fairly expensive for true wireless earbuds – especially as they didn’t exactly impress us with their audio performance or battery life.

So, how much will the Google Pixel Buds A cost?

Well, the rumored name of next generation buds could suggest a lower price than their predecessors, as Google has previously offered more budget-friendly variants of its Pixel phones with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a.

We’d love to see Google undercut the Apple AirPods, which cost $159 / £159 / AU$249 with the standard charging case – hopefully we won’t have too long to find out whether this will be the case.

The above image was sent out to Google Nest users 'accidentally'. (Image credit: Google / 9to5Google)

Google Pixel Buds A design

The leaked images of the Google Pixel Buds A suggests that the design of the true wireless earbuds won’t deviate too much from that of their predecessors.

The previous Google Pixel Buds are possibly the cutest true wireless earbuds currently available, with a clean, rounded design that looks sleek and modern.

It looks like the newer model will share a very similar look, albeit with new colors to choose from. According to 9to5Google, they'll come in a choice of two colors: white and green. The white model will apparently have an all-white case interior and an all-white bud design, in contrast to the black ear-tips, wings and case interiors seen in the earlier model.

The green variant of the Pixel Buds A will apparently be a darker forest green color than the 'Quite Mint' shade seen with the previous Pixel Buds. The color shading would encompass the gadget as well as the whole case. It's possible that these colors will correspond with the rumored Google Pixel 5a, though there's no confirmation of this yet.

That darker green color seems to have been confirmed by the leaked image included in the Google Nest marketing email.

The 2020 Google Pixel Buds A. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Google Pixel Buds A features

While we know a fair amount about the design of the new Google Pixel Buds A, information on the features we can expect are thin on the ground.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Buds A will also apparently come with touch controls for adjusting your music playback and accessing Google Assistant – a reprisal of one of the few features we really loved from the previous Pixel Buds.

Saying that, there are quite a few upgrades we'd like to see from Google's next earbuds. For starters, we think Google needs to make some firm improvements to the audio performance of the Pixel Buds, which we found to have an aggressive, fatiguing sound, with a weak bass response.

A longer battery life wouldn't go amiss either; the 2020 Pixel Buds come with three hours per charge within the earbuds themselves, with a further 21 hours provided by the charging case.

While a combined 24-hour battery life isn't terrible, that three-hour onboard playtime is pretty dismal compared to other true wireless earbuds on the market (especially at a cost of $179 / £179 / AU$279), and we'd hope that Google has given its upcoming Pixel Buds a decent upgrade in this area.

Of course, if the Pixel Buds A are set to be a pair of cheaper wireless earbuds, we may not see many significant improvements at all. Still, the best budget earbuds of 2021 prove that a low price is no excuse for subpar sound and battery life, and we hope that Google will take some cues from the likes of the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (Tevi), Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, and Earfun Air Pro with its next buds.