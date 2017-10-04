Google Pixel 2 XL specs leaked in full hours before announcement

The Pixel 2 XL is set to be announced in a matter of hours, alongside the standard Pixel 2, but there might not be much new for Google to reveal, as a full specs list for the larger handset has just leaked out.

Shared by leaker Roland Quandt, the list is a mix of old and new, both echoing things we’ve already heard and providing new information.

It says the Pixel 2 XL will have a 6-inch 1,440 x 2,880 P-OLED screen with a pixel density of 538 pixels per inch and that it will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

That resolution matches the LG G6, suggesting that the Pixel 2 XL will have an 18:9 super widescreen aspect ratio like that phone.

Apparently it’s 157.5 x 76.2 x 7.6mm and 174.9g, which would make it slightly larger and heavier but slimmer than the original Pixel XL.

The specs list also says it’s clad in aluminum, with a dustproof, water-resistant build and that it has 4GB of RAM and a 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm chipset – the model doesn’t seem to be named but it’s almost certainly a Snapdragon 835, which is the highest end chip in the range.

Big battery and suspect SIM

The Pixel 2 XL’s battery is supposedly 3,520mAh, which we’ve heard before, and other listed specs and features include 64GB of storage, a fingerprint scanner and an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture, which is slightly different from the 7MP one we’ve heard about in other leaks.

Interestingly, there’s also mention of an e-SIM, which we’ve heard before but were skeptical of. This could theoretically let you change network without changing SIM card, but a standard nanoSIM slot is also listed, so even if this is accurate we suspect most networks will make you use that one.

The Pixel 2 XL is listed here as being in ‘Just Black’, though we’re sure other colors will be available. The only significant spec not listed is the rear camera, but previous leaks suggest this will be 12MP.

It’s hard to say how accurate this listing is, though Quandt has a solid track record. In any case, we’ll know soon, as the Pixel 2 XL is being announced today at 9AM PST/12PM EST/5PM BST or 3AM AEDT on October 5 and we’ll bring you all the information as soon as we have it.