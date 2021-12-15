Google brings Android 12 Go edition for cheaper smartphones

Audio player loading…

Google had confirmed the Android 12 way back in June during the Google IO 2021, even showcasing its revamped look, enhanced privacy and interactivity. However, as on date the updated software is available only for its Pixel 6 series. However, now the company has revealed a "Go edition" of the software that is tailored exclusively for low-end smartphones lacking the hardware punch.

In a detailed blog post, Google provided some details around how it has improved this version of its software. Besides faster app launches, the blog says Android 12 Go would also prolong battery life on low-end devices. This could be a boon for markets such as India where maximum sales happen in the under Rs.15,000 category.

India's smartphone sales touched 53 million units during the third quarter of 2021, of which the likes of Vivo, Oppo and Realme claimed a lion's share through devices in the below-Rs.20,000 category.

What does the Android 12 Go edition bring?

(Image credit: Google Blog )

From Google's point of view, the OS update, which is an iteration of the Android Go edition that is currently running on more than 200 million devices globally, brings a faster, smarter and more privacy-friendly experience to users. It claims that the OS would launch apps up to 30% faster and that animations would be smoother.

In addition, Google says that the updated version would again feature the Android 12 SplahScreen API that allows developers to program something eye-catching when the apps are actually loading up.

The company also promises that some tweaks in the updated version of its OS that would extend battery life of the low-end devices. It would achieve this by hibernating apps that aren't used for extended periods of time. Users would be notified when it happens though.

Another welcome update would be the provision where the updated Files Go app will allow recoveries within 30 days of their deletion. This results in better utilization of storage space as users need not worry about removing stuff by mistake.

The updated Android 12 Go edition also provides users with the option to listen to news and translate any on-screen content into their preferred language. Of course, one may ask why Google hasn't actually added this feature into its non-Go version of the Android 12, which happens to be their 2021 update of the Android 11.

Users would also be able to use Nearby Share and Google Play to save data directly with other devices. The Android 12 Go edition also allows an easy switch to a guest profile before such sharing as well as an instant reset of that profile once the shared information is used and exited.

Finally, the new Android 12 privacy dashboard also makes an appearance on this toned down version of the operating system. Thus, users can now get a snapshot of apps that are accessing sensitive data, which means Google has finally brought the pariahs and the privileged together on the privacy front.

By the way, the status bar privacy monitor also makes its presence to let users know when the apps are using the mic or camera or both. There is also a feature that lets the user know approximate locations though it needs to be enabled.

Of course, knowing how Google goes about providing the updates, we may be well into 2022 before the Android 12 Go edition arrives. Just so that you are aware, the Android 12 is the 2021 update for Google's Android operating system, building on 2020's Android 11, which some phones still don't have.

