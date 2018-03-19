Garmin launched the affordable Vivofit 4 smart activity band in India

Garmin India launched the Vivofit 4 smart activity band today in India. It is the successor to the very popular Vivofit 3 band launched in 2016. The company claims big on the battery life of the activity band. They say the band can last up to a year on a single charge.

Price and features

Priced at Rs 4,999, the device will compete in the affordable segment. It has a 11 x 11mm colour display with 88 x 88p resolution, which shows time, notifications, metrics and more. The band tracks all lifestyle basics like steps, distance, sleep and calories, but Move IQ integration also ensures tracking of activities like running, biking, and swimming.

Users can customise the always-on display with watch faces, themes using Garmin Connect smartphone app. The band is compatible with both iOS and Android. And this time, it brings along some smartwatch features like finding phone, weather updates, and stopwatch too.

The Vivofit 4, apart from a long lasting battery life, has water resistance, and is light weight at mere 25g. The new design also looks sportier and better built than the Vivofit 3.

It is available to buy on Amazon starting today. There are three color options to choose from — Black, White, and Black Speckle. It’s available in two sizes – Regular and Large.