New two-player fitness trainer for Wii

Deep Silver jumps on the exer-gaming bandwagon with a little known US fitness celeb

Nintendo doesn't seem to release games any more. Instead, it sparks off 'phenomena' such as the recent crazes for brain and pet training games and, more recently, exercise gaming with the introduction of Wii Fit.

Koch Media owned label Deep Silver is the latest to jump aboard the exer-gaming trend, with the announcement of Jillian Michaels' Fitness Ultimatum 2009 for release early next year.

The game follows on from Nintendo's own Wii Fit and Atari's Family Trainer on the Wii, and we will no doubt see a whole host of further exer-games being announced from third-party publishers in the near future.

Big losers

Jillian Michaels appears in the American TV series The Biggest Loser, so it will be interesting to see how this title works in Europe and the UK, where she is pretty much unrecognised.

Her game will offer users a tiered fitness regime, expert advice and exercise techniques to deliver a focused workout. Players become new recruits in Jillian's boot camp and can choose from four types of workout - weight loss, strength training, intervals and hill climb.

"As a huge gamer myself with younger siblings and godchildren, I recognise the importance of staying current with how people digest their media and information. I truly think this type of product will be instrumental in revolutionising the fitness industry and will help combat the childhood obesity epidemic today," said Jillian Michaels.

Track the calories you've burned and – should you be lucky enough to have two Wii Balance Boards - the two-player mode will let you go head-to-head in workout challenges with mates.

Which all sounds a bit scary and un-game-like to us! Pre-order it on Amazon, now, if you plan to combat the Xmas turkey fat nice and early...