EU report says games good for kids

Gaming is good for kids, as well as offering schools educational opportunities, claims new EU report

An extensive and in-depth report from the European parliament into the impact of computer games on children has concluded that games are good for kids, teaching them essential life skills.

Glory be! A report that tells us what we've all known instinctively as gamers for as long as we remember. Since we were kids, in fact.

Gaming demonised in UK

Despite continuing demonization by the red-top tabloids in Britain, the European parliament review, conducted by the Dutch liberal MP Toine Manders, stresses that there is no proof that gaming has any immediate negative impact on children.

Clearly, children should not play games with 15 or 18 age-ratings on the box. If they do, then that is a different matter (and one which politicians, ratings boards and parenting experts are in heated and on-going debates about how to address).

"Video games can stimulate learning of facts and skills such as strategic thinking, creativity, cooperation and innovative thinking, which are important skills in the information society," reads the report.

Games are educational

"Video games are in most cases not dangerous," added Toine Manders. "We heard evidence from experts on computer games and psychologists from France, the US, Germany and the Netherlands and they told us that video games have a positive contribution to make to the education of minors."

The study also recommended schools embrace the use of games for educational purposes, noting that "schools should pay attention to video games and inform children and parents about benefits and disadvantages that video games can have."

