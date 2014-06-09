EA teases all-new Mass Effect and Mirror's Edge 2

Details are few, but EA's BioWare teased a new Mass Effect is on the way.

The new title won't follow the trilogy, but will bring us "new places, new characters, new people to fall in love with," the EA house said during E3 2014.

Beyond some conceptual imagery, we didn't get much else in the way of what this Mass Effect will look like, what its plot entails, or a release time frame, but the tease should generate plenty of buzz among fans.

One thing we do know is that the title won't follow the trilogy, making for an intriguing entrant into the Mass Effect franchise.

Looking in the mirror

EA also gave us a glimpse at the next installment in the Mirror's Edge saga, though again no release deets were forthcoming.

Look for more life-like parkour action in Faith's next turn, as well as crisp fight scenes and the heroine's signature bad-ass attitude. This will be an origin story of sorts as EA revealed the plot will show how Faith became the government-evading messenger she is today.

Dice is in charge of bringing the next Mirror's Edge to life, and we'll keep an ear out for more on the popular title. Expect it to hop onto Xbox One, PS4 and PC when it does release.