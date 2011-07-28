Developer: PS Vita has 'ten times' more RAM than PSP

While Sony remains tight-lipped about the exact amount of RAM it plans to put in the forthcoming new PlayStation Vita, one developer has revealed this week that the new console has "about ten times" the amount of RAM that was in the original PSP.

Developers have been privy to the PS Vita developer kits, but are supposed to have agreed not to discuss the details with anyone.

However, developer Dani Sánchez-Crespo, the CEO of PSP games studio Novarama, spoke to Develop magazine this week, revealing that, "The first PSP had 32 MG of RAM and we have about ten times that now."

Ten times more RAM

The developer added that PS Vita will "have a whole lot of headroom in terms of GPU power, CPU power and indeed RAM."

Sony is alleged to have cut back its original plans to include 512 MB of RAM in the PS Vita, but Sánchez-Crespo told Develop that the alleged RAM cut "won't affect us."

He added, "it's actually good for developers to work under constraint. Generally for Vita, we still have a whole lot of headroom in terms of GPU power, CPU power and indeed RAM.

"And the system's battery life, by the way, is really good. You'd think with all the processing power that it would drain fast, but it's fantastic.

"Remember, more hardware features means more costs for buying the handheld. Our main interest is for Sony to sell a lot of [PS Vita] units. Clearly the Sony guys in Japan have a tough job of what to leave in and what to leave out."

Sony is clearly walking a fine line between squeezing the best and most-powerful tech into its latest handheld gaming console while ensuring that it keeps the launch price-point as low and competitive as possible.

Via Develop