Xbox 360 ChatPad priced and awaiting release

Microsoft's Xbox 360 ChatPad - the keyboard add-on for the console's wireless controller - has been given a price and a page on the Xbox website.

"Chatting with friends and family on Xbox Live and Windows-based PCs is easy using the Xbox 360 Messenger Kit," reads the Microsoft product page.

"This device easily connects to any Xbox 360 controller and provides easy to use chat capabilities while maintaining gameplay functionality in one easy-to-hold device. The Messenger Kit includes a Chatpad and Xbox 360 Headset."

The ChatPad has a US price of $29.99 which is around £15, so expect it to cost around that or a little bit more when it launches in the UK . There's still no word on when that will be though, unfortunately, but it's likely to be pretty soon.