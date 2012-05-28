Microsoft Xbox 720 to feature in-game Skype integration?

Will you be mocking your victims from afar with in-game video?

The next-generation Xbox console is likely to feature Skype video integration, according to a new job posting at Microsoft.

The software giant is looking for a London-based Lead Program Manager to help bring in-game video and voice services to the so-called Xbox 720, which isn't expected until at least June 2013.

The listing calls the Xbox a "fundamental lynchpin" of Skype's bid to conquer the living room and, due to the time needed to develop the new hardware, Microsoft points out that the role is time-critical.

The posting says: "Skype is working on powering real-time voice and video communications on the Xbox. Xbox is a fundamental lynchpin of Skype's living-room strategy, and we are focused on enabling amazing new in-game and in-console voice and video experiences for the next generation of Xbox.

"This is a crucial initiative for Xbox, and it is time-critical given the hardware lead times involved."

Microsoft's Skype options

Exactly what in-game video would entail isn't immediately obvious. It may mean gamers will be able to watch each other's actions when playing via Kinect or it may just enable gamers to go-large with celebrations following a particularly brutal FIFA beating on Xbox Live.

Since acquiring the world's leading VoIP client for $8.5 billion (£5.42bn) the tech world has wondered what Microsoft will do with Skype.

It has belatedly launched a Windows Phone app, which, aside from the Metro interface, has offered very little in the way of new features. However, deep Skype integration is expected with Windows Phone Apollo.

Judging from today's posting, it's now obvious that the Xbox was a key factor in Microsoft's decision to fork out a fortune on Skype.

Via: Geek Wire