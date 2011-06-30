Microsoft: Kinect accuracy better now than at launch

Microsoft has confirmed that its Kinect motion sensor has improved in accuracy since it launched in November 2010.

But that's not the end of it; the company says it has updates for both the Xbox 360 and its Kinect accessory in the works.

Speaking to EuroGamer, Xbox senior product manager David Dennis said, "I think like we showed at E3… a lot of that tech is the advancements we've made in the accuracy, the tracking... being able to show finger tracking in the sparkles demo he did.

"You saw too with Ubisoft's gunsmith demo [for Ghost Recon: Future Soldier] he was using his hand to fire in the firing range mode. I think that's the kind of thing we're going to continue to iterate on."

Clever girl

Speaking of the forthcoming Xbox 360 updates, he added:

"That's the beauty of Xbox. We've been doing that with Xbox 360, starting three or four years ago - continuing to deploy new software updates to improve the functionality, like enabling finger tracking and voice search, and also to bring new partners like Netflix on.

"These [updates] are very deliberate and planned and programmed.

"There are already people working on things for next year and the year after inside our secret bunkers, and we'll continue to bring amazing stuff that consumers love."

Via Eurogamer