10 game trailers from this week you need to see

In four short years, Paris Games Week has gone from a mere dream of European gamers to one of the biggest trade shows in the entire world.

The show kicked off on Wednesday with an announcement-laden keynote from Sony that debuted a number of trailers and sprinkled in a dash of pants-wettingly exciting news.

In the days since a few more details have slipped out, but before the show ends on Sunday, we wanted to round up the best, most noteworthy demos and trailers before the hype trains rolls out of the station until E3 2016.