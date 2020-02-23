Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live stream: how to watch the Intercontinental Derby 2019-20 from anywhere

Turkey's latest Intercontinental Derby is upon us, with Fenerbahce set to go head-to-head against bitter rivals Galatasaray in Istanbul today - and we're here to tell you all the easiest ways to watch a Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live stream, no matter where you happen to be.

Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray cheat sheet Sunday's Intercontinental Derby takes place at Fenerbahce's home ground, which is historically (and perhaps still best) known as the Şükrü Saracoğlu stadium but is now officially the Ülker Stadium. It's set to kick-off at 7pm TRT Turkish time. So that's 4pm GMT in the UK, 11am ET or 8am PT in the US.

The Turkish Super Lig match is called the Intercontinental Derby because the two sides sit on opposite sides of the Bosporus river, so Galatasaray is technically in Europe and Fenerbahce is in Asia - hence the idea that they span two continents. It's also known as the Eternal Rivalry and dates back more than 110 years, with Galatasaray beating Fenerbahce by a 2-0 score in their first ever encounter all the back in 1909, when Turkey was still part of the Ottoman Empire.

Over the years, the two clubs have become the most successful - and best supported - in Turkish football history, so it's as openly hostile as football rivalries get. Take last year's encounter as an example, which saw an assistant referee hit by a flare.

This match is made all the more exciting by the fact that both teams are still in the race for the Turkish domestic title. While Trabzonspor currently - and perhaps surprisingly - sit atop the Super Lig table on 44 points, Galatasaray aren't far behind in third place with 42 points, while Fenerbahce could still absolutely pull it out of the bag and have 38 points to their name.

Make sure you know how to watch every second of the Intercontinental Derby 2020 action by following our Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live stream guide.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for today's immense Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray match in countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into this fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

Watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray: live stream the Intercontinental Derby in Turkey

We'd image that many people wanting to watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray today will be based in Turkey, given the immense popularity of the two teams there and how fierce the rivalry is. Fortunately, it's good news for Turkish football fans at home as beIN Sports is offering coverage of the match. That means you can live stream Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray by using the beIN Sports Connect app,

And Turkish citizens who find themselves abroad for the big clash can of course follow our instructions above, grab a VPN, and tune into their local coverage as it happens.

How to stream Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live in the UK

Disappointingly, the only place to watch a Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live stream in the UK is on betting site Bet365 - where you need to sign up as a member and set up an online gambling account. No traditional broadcaster has the right to the match, but Turkish football fans in the UK can access their local coverage from abroad simply by grabbing a VPN and following the instructions above to live stream the action from 4pm.

How to live stream Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray in the US

Soccer fans in the US are in luck! They can watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray live as it happens using the beIN Sports Connect app, which comes free with a subscription to beIN Sports via your preferred cable provider. Alternatively, streaming service Fanatiz, offers a free 7-day trial and advertises the Turkish Super Lig as one of its main areas of coverage. Kick-off for tonight's match is 11am ET, which is 8am PT - and don't forget you can always use a VPN to access your usual US coverage if you happen to find yourself anywhere else in the world for today's Intercontinental Derby.

Watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray: live stream the match in Canada

As is the case in the US, Canadian soccer fans can live stream Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray today by using the beIN Sports Connect app, which is available for the world's two biggest mobile platforms - Android and iOS - as well as selected other streaming platforms. And don't forget that by using a VPN you can access the same live stream if you're away from Canada when the game is on.

Watch Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray: live stream the match in Australia

Sadly, Turkish soccer fanatics in Oz mostly out of luck this weekend. Like in the UK, options to live stream Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray are limited to Bet365, so you'll have to sign up for an account with the bookie - and that's not everyone's cuppa. It's also set for 3am AEDT on the morning of Monday, February 24, so you'll have to be a pretty dedicated fan regardless. Anyone from Turkey who finds themselves inconveniently Down Under for the big Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray clash can use one of our favorite VPNs to watch their home coverage - provided they're able to stay awake!

Fenerbahce vs Galatasary H2H: how the two rivals compare

The Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray rivalry transcends just football, with both clubs also competing in basketball, volleyball and even rowing. But there's no doubt that football is the big one and Fenerbahce currently have a better overall record than their rivals in Intercontinental Derby games - though Galatasaray has won 22 matches compared to Fenerbahce's 19 victories the newer Super Lig competition.

As such, Galatasaray may boast ultimate bragging rights, as they've also won both the 2000 UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup final - the only Turkish side ever to have done so. Overall, Fenerbahce have won the Turkish championship the most times overall, boasting 28 title in total, while Galatasaray have one just 23 - though 22 of these are in the current Super Lig incarnation of the domestic competition. Galatasary also won the Turkish Cup 18 times, while Fenerbahce have won it 6 times to date