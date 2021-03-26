F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: how to watch 2021 GP from anywhere

The 2021 F1 season kicks off at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, and expectations are sky-high after numerous driver changes and a poor pre-season test for Mercedes and reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull look blisteringly quick by comparison, raising hopes for a title challenge. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get an F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream of this weekend's race wherever you are right now.

The Schumacher name has returned to F1, with F2 champion Mick, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael, joining Haas. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is also back at Alpine (formerly Renault) after two years in IndyCar.

Bahrain Grand Prix F1 live stream The Bahrain Grand Prix starts this Sunday (March 28) at 6pm local time (AST), which is 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT - and 2am AEDT on Monday morning. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, and you can scroll down for full coverage details around the world. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Dates: March 26 to March 28 (times below) Venue: Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | ABC/Sling TV (US) | Fox/Kayo Sports (AU) Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel has switched Ferrari for Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point), Carlos Sainz has left McLaren to replace him, and former Daniel Ricciardo has switched Renault for McLaren.

Two drivers who haven't switched are Valtteri Bottas and George Russell. The Brit filled in for Hamilton at this very venue last year and would have won his first ever F1 race if it wasn't for two jaw-dropping strokes of misfortune.

The Bahrain GP was also where Romain Grosjean, then of Haas, suffered a horrific crash but managed a miraculous escape in what was to be his final F1 race.

Read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Bahrain Grand Prix online this weekend - catch all the F1 Bahrain GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, March 26 at 11.30am GMT / 2.30pm AST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, March 26 at 3pm GMT / 6pm AST / 11am ET / 8am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, March 27 at 12pm GMT / 3pm AST / 8am ET / 5am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, March 27 at 3pm GMT / 6pm AST / 11am ET / 8am PT

- Saturday, March 27 at 3pm GMT / 6pm AST / 11am ET / 8am PT Bahrain GP 2021 - Sunday, March 28 at 4pm BST / 6pm AST / 11am ET / 8am PT

How to watch F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Bahrain GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Coverage of the Bahrain GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 11am GMT on Friday for the first practice runs, 11.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 2pm for Qualifying, and 2.30pm BST Sunday for the Bahrain Grand Prix itself, which starts at 4pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in the US

In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2021: US times and TV coverage This Sunday you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live from 11am ET / 8am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT), while Qualifying goes live on TV at 10.55am ET / 7.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 11am ET / 8am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Bahrain Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Bahrain GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 11am ET / 8am PT this Sunday, with Qualifying action on Saturday starting at 11am ET / 8am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Bahrain Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans need to prepare for a late one, as the Bahrain GP starts at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offer a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Bahrain GP live stream in New Zealand