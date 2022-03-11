EVs ecosystem amped up: Tata Power to install 59 EV charging points in housing societies

Audio player loading…

Recently, we reported that there was an increased demand for charging points for electric vehicles from an unlikely quarter - representatives of apartment complexes. These resident welfare associations (RWAs) had claimed that a good chunk of their residents own EVs and wanted exclusive charging stations inside the sprawling residential and commercial properties, many of which house several hundreds of houses.

Vindicating that, Tata Power, one of India’s leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, said it has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group - to install 59 electric vehicles (EV) charging points at 18 locations across the various properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram.

These chargers will be made available as public charging stations and semi-public based on the nature of the premises. As a result, commuters can have easy access to the chargers, thus encouraging them to use battery-powered vehicles.

This collaboration will help accelerating e-mobility adoption across EV users in NC National Capital Region (NCR).

It may be recalled that in a bid to improve EV penetration and create a supportive ecosystem for easy adoption of electric vehicles in India, the government has eased the policies around setting up public EV charging stations.

Latest estimates show a need of more than 400000 EV charging stations in the country by 2026.

Example for other cities to follow suit

Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV - Tata Power said "the millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership, and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption."

"We at Enviro are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this pre-empts the customer’s ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice," Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro said.

Tata Power already has a partnership with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails, Lodha Group, and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure. The company has deployed over 1300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

Enviro, an integrated facility management services company, has been operating in Delhi – NCR ever since 2019, with the concept of e-scooters and e-rickshaws as a means of last-mile connectivity for the residential and commercial sites managed by the group.