Niko joins the io-homecontrol alliance

Niko NV has joined the io-homecontrol alliance – an open grouping of European companies pooling their technical know-how in order to produce simple yet reliable wireless home automation systems for everything from lighting to security systems.

Belgian company Niko will bring its specialist electrical switching solutions knowledge to the alliance, affording io-homecontrol users the freedom to control light intensity, colour and ambiance

In addition to Niko, io-homecontrol also comprises; ASSA ABLOY door solutions; Honeywell International control technologies; HÖRMANN Group doors; Somfy motors and VELUX windows.