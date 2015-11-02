AMD Crimson locks horns with the Nvidia GeForce Experience app

After using the Catalyst to drive the heart of its Radeon graphics card for over 13 years, AMD is introducing a completely new software platform named Crimson.

Officially named Radeon Software Crimson Edition, the new software hub will completely replace Catalyst later this year. It combines all the elements of AMD's control panel – including updates to a game manger with video quality presets – into one.

As the name Crimson might suggest, the color red is central to AMD's new Radeon software solution. Along with the new color scheme, Crimson has a much more modern and simplified design.

Game Manager, for instance, places your games into a simple grid allowing you to quickly dive in and set all the graphics settings. At the same time, overclocking a Radeon card is simpler than ever with Overdrive, which includes a simple dot, users can move to adjust their GPU performance.

The GPU maker also claims it starts up to 10 times faster to boot.

Crimson will just be the start of AMD's software road map releasing with version 15.11 by the end of this year. Through the course of the year, the chip maker will release iterative updated with a completely new software edition to follow every year.

AMD has yet to announce exactly when its Radeon Software Crimson Edition update will roll out for everyone. However, the company has promised more details in the coming weeks.