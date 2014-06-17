Fujifilm debuts high-performance SSD range

Fujifilm has launched a new series of SSD products called the HQ-PC and aimed, it says, at "highly demanding PC users".

Three capacities are available in an industry standard 7mm form factor - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - for £99.30, £171.30 and £348.90 respectively (about $170/AUD180, $290/AUD310 and $590/AUD630).

That is significantly more expensive than the rest of the competition which makes us wonder whether Fujifilm will successfully carve a niche for itself.

Fujifilm uses a 19nm MLC NAND and says that the parts will reach 534MBps in sequential read and up to 482MBps in sequential write (128KB) with random read/write hitting up to 85,000 IOPS in read and 35,000 IOPS in write.

The company also released a professional version with capacities starting from 60GB with a slightly higher price and better performance, with a clear focus on video capture, high speed back up, duplication, data streaming and distribution.

Fujifilm still produces tapes for archiving purposes as well as flash storage but mostly for prosumers and for a professional usage.