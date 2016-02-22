Trending

At last - Morgan Freeman's soothing voice will narrate your car journey

'The American people are counting on you... to drive'

Morgan Freeman

Could this be the cure to road rage? We reckon so.

Thanks to a new promotional campaign for the release of London Has Fallen, Waze is letting you select Morgan Freeman as the latest "voice" for the sat nav app, helping you get from A to B with his silky smooth guidance.

Phrases spoken by Freeman include:

"The time has arrived, President Wazer. The world awaits your commands."

"The American people are counting on you... to drive. Let's go."

"Accident reported ahead. I'll get a line to emergency command."

To download it, you just need to head into Settings > Sound > Navigation Guidance (on Android) or Settings > Sounds > Voice Language (on iOS).

According to Waze, Freeman is one of the most requested voices of all time. He joins a handful of other famous voices on the service including Arnold Schwarzenegger and C-3PO. Unfortunately Snoop Dogg is still very much exclusive to TomTom users.

We'd like Jony Ive next please, Waze.

[Image credit: Focus Features]

