Brazil vs Chile live stream: how to watch Copa America quarter-final for free and from anywhere

Brazil and Chile have got their hands on five of the last six Copa America trophies, but La Roja’s topsy-turvy group stage means they meet much earlier in the draw than they’re used to - it's a quarter-final Clash of the Titans. This has all the makings of a tournament final, so follow our guide to watch a Brazil vs Chile live stream and follow the Copa America 2021 knockout game from anywhere today.

Seleção cruised through the group stage, scoring 10 and conceding two on their way to three wins and a draw. However, there remains a feeling that vanity in the final third could ultimately prove their undoing. Neymar and Richarlison have been excruciating to watch at times, the forwards seemingly determined to not pass to each other, to the detriment of the team.

It means all of Brazil’s decisive goals have come from elsewhere. Roberto Firmino and defenders Marquinhos, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro have opened the scoring in each of the Samba Boys' games, with Casemiro scoring the winner in another.

Chile have only won once so far, but they tend to save their best for the knockouts. Ben Brereton Diaz fever has gripped the nation, and the hope is that the feel-good factor and terrific team spirit could fuel one last job for this golden generation.

This should be a belter, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Brazil vs Chile live stream and watch the quarter-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

Free Copa America live streams

The best thing about Copa America 2021 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK, with the BBC airing the Brazil vs Chile clash. Some are also being shown on free-to-air channels across South America. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

Argentina - Televisión Pública

Brazil - SBT

Chile - Canal 13

Peru - América Televisión

How to live stream Brazil vs Chile from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Brazil vs Chile online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere

How to watch a FREE Brazil vs Chile live stream online in the UK

Football fans based in the UK can watch Brazil vs Chile FREE online, along with every single game of Copa America 2021! If you're not in front of a TV, you can also live stream Brazil vs Chile on BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. You can tune in via the Red Button too. Prepare for a late one though, as Brazil vs Chile kicks off at 1am BST on Friday night/Saturday morning. Coverage starts at 12.45am. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch Brazil vs Chile: live stream Copa America 2021 in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to Brazil vs Chile on Fox Sports, which is showing all of the Copa America action. Kick-off is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch Brazil vs Chile on Fox Sports' streaming platform. How to watch Brazil vs Chile without cable Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage of Brazil vs Chile is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Brazil vs Chile in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is the place to watch Brazil vs Chile, which kicks off at 10am AEST on Saturday morning. The channel is showing all of the Copa America (and Euro 2020) action, and Optus' coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. You can sign up to Optus Sport on the service's website here. And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Brazil vs Chile: live stream Copa America 2021 soccer in Canada

Spanish-language cable channel Univision is showing Brazil vs Chile and all the rest of the Copa America action in Canada. The game kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online in New Zealand