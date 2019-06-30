Best workgroup printer 2019: the top printers for busy offices

Welcome to our guide to the best workgroup printers of 2019. The best workgroup printers in this list are ideal for busy offices with lots of network-connected PCs. These printers will allow any computer connected to the network to print, and are best used for offices with 10 or more employees.

The best workgroup printers need to be fast and powerful, then, to cope with demand. That means they should have plenty of on-board memory to store jobs, while having RAM and processors that allow them to keep up with the workload.

They also need to be capable of printing out high numbers of documents a month. So, not only do they need to be fast, but they should also be economical with ink without compromising on image quality.

Because of the high number of printouts the best workgroup printers have to handle, they should also have high-capacity paper trays – so you don't have to keep filling it up with more paper throughout the workday.

Of course, all the best workgroup printers will have network connections, either wired via Ethernet or Wi-Fi (or preferably both for maximum flexibility).

So, read on for our pick of the best workgroup printers of 2019, and let our built-in price comparison tool help find you the best deals as well.

The best workgroup printer of 2019

Category: mono laser printer | Print speed: 55ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 550 | Weight: 22.3kg

Record breaking speed

High paper capacity

Expensive

Wi-Fi is extra

With a print speed of 55 pages per minute and room for a whole ream of paper on board, this compact device can keep a large work group printing continuously. While the initial outlay for this monochrome device is high, its running costs are impressively low, so you should find you save money in the long run. Although it only prints in black and white, the print quality is superb.

Compact unit for the very busy SMB

Category: mono laser printer | Print speed: 40ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 | Weight: 10.7kg

High print speed

Compact unit

No inbuilt Wi-Fi

Tiny display

Who says a workgroup printer has to be big and bulky? The Brother HL-L5100DN is a compact printer, but don't be put off – this little workgroup printer can handle plenty of jobs, with a high print speed and large paper capacity. It does lack some features, however, such as Wi-Fi, so you'll need to make sure you can plug it in to your wired network. But for small offices where space is a premium, this is one of the best workgroup printers you can buy – and it's pretty cheap to run as well!

Substantial laser all-in-one for heavy workloads

Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD | Print speed: 35ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 550 + 150 | Weight: 33kg

Very fast

Excellent interface

Expensive

Heavy and bulky

This is a heavy-duty high-spec four-in-one laser printer and it will be able to keep up with a fairly large workgroup with heavy print demands. Xerox quotes a monthly duty cycle of 80,000 pages, which should be enough for most small to medium sized businesses. The deep main paper tray holds 550 sheets of paper with another 150 in its multipurpose tray. It also prints in color, handles photocopying and scanning as well, and has a touchscreen interface. Well worth the money.

Heavy duty workgroup printer for heavy workloads

Category: colour laser printer | Print speed: 30ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 | Weight: 28.3kg

Paper capacity

Rapid print speed

Tiny display panel

No inbuilt wi-fi

Kyocera’s printer comes with a capacity for 500 sheets of paper and large toner cartridges, which makes it suitable for a big workgroup or a busy home office. It prints quickly in duplex mode and runs very quietly too. If you're expecting your office to go through a lot of printouts every month, then the fact that the Kyocera Ecosys P6230cdn is built to handle large volumes without you having to restock either paper or toner makes this one of the best workgroup printers money can buy in 2019.

First class laser printing and photocopying

Print speed: 28ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 16.9kg

Crisp print quality

Rapid print speed

Expensive

Bulky

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw is a brilliant multifunction device that's one of the best workgroup printers for small and medium-sized businesses. It boasts excellent print quality and very fast print speeds, plus the 300 sheet paper capacity should mean even the busiest of offices shouldn't have to keep refilling the printer too often. It only prints in mono, however, and it's not the fastest laser printer in the world, but it offers a good selection of features for the price.

Swift and secure laser printing

Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 27ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 26.5kg

Fast print speed

Excellent photocopier

Noisy in operation

Insensitive touchscreen

Canon’s multifunction laser printer has great build quality, a stylish design (as far as printers are go, anyway), and offers plenty of features for printing securely in a large workgroup. You can also scan, copy and fax wirelessly from this device as well. The large touchscreen control panel makes it easy to set up and use, and while it is quite noisey, the print speeds are nice and fast. Though the initial cost is high, it comes with enough toner for up to 6,300 mono, or 5,000 colour pages. This means you shouldn't have to refill for a while.

7. Lexmark B2236dw

Compact and cost-effective laser printing

Category: mono laser printer | Print speed: 36ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 6/8kg

Compact unit

Fast print speed

Tiny display panel

Small starter cartridge

This unassuming square box provides an affordable means of churning out monochrome pages in a busy small office atmosphere. It can hold 250 sheets of paper and a toner cartridge capable of delivering up to 6,000 printed pages, which makes it one of the best workgroup printers around, especially for smaller offices where you don't want to spend a fortune on a printer. The included starter cartridge can manage only 700 pages, but by including all of the key features, such a Wi-Fi, duplex printing and robust security at a competitive price, we can strongly recommend it.

A well rounded workgroup printer for the small office

Category: colour laser printer | Print speed: 20ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 23.8kg

Vivid colour pages

Duplex and Wi-Fi

Noisy and slow

Not user-friendly

Ricoh’s colour printer comes with the essential features, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, duplex mode and secure printing built in, which makes it an ideal workgroup printer. Speed isn't the fastest, nor is the 250 sheet capacity the largest, but print quality if fantastic – and don't forget this printer will print in both mono and color.

