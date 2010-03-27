This week in music-making tech

Our colleagues over on MusicRadar publish in-depth music-making hardware and software reviews, tutorials and features powered by industry expert magazines Computer Music and Future Music.

This week, the MusicRadar team has decamped to the Frankfurt Musikmesse 2010, Europe's biggest music equipment trade show. As usual, this has been the launch venue for new music technology products aplenty: here's the summary.

Da Fact Karlax controller in pictures

A stunning new wireless controller for your PC or Mac

New Roland products round-up

Synths, recorders, interfaces… and an accordion

New Korg products round-up

The monotron synth, a mini workstation and more

Steinberg announces WaveLab 7 for Mac OS X and Windows

The classic audio editor goes cross-platform

Alesis announces iO2 Express audio interface

Another 2-in/2-out USB offering

Line 6 MIDI Mobilizer is iPhone MIDI recorder

Hardware interface and software app announced

Korg Kaossilator Pro review

The mini phrase synth grows up