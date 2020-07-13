Asus ZenFone 7 series likely to inherit flip camera

Asus revamped the ZenFone series last year with the launch of ZenFone 6 that boasted a flip camera module. Looks like the tradition will continue this year too as the successor ZenFone 7 is expected to retain the flip camera mechanism whilst getting split into two models - ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro.

A report on TNNToday say that Asus will indeed refresh the ZenFone series soon and it is coming in two models this time unlike the singular ZenFone 6 from last year. The colourways are said to be Black and White, and the interesting part is, the report says the device will retain the Flip camera but with a twist.

Multiple lenses are the new norms of cameras in 2020 and the ZenFone 7 series will likely hop on the bandwagon. It is said to sport more sensors this time and we guess an ultra-wide is sure to be one of them.

The flip mechanism on the 6Z eliminated the need for a selfie snapper by flipping the module as we trigger the selfie button. This paved the way for a full-screen experience without the ugly cut-out and notches. And, reports are now suggesting that the 7 series will continue the same trend.

Asus has largely remained silent about the ZenFone 7 series as it is busy promoting the Rog Phone 3 that could debut on July 22nd. However, there have been reports about the ZenFone 7 series, especially since it was listed on the list of devices that will sport the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G SoC early this year.

This was followed by a mysterious device codenamed Asus ZF speculated to be the ZenFone 7, hitting the Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 5G SoC, and a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Regarding the specifications, not much is known about the device. It is rumoured to sport an AMOLED screen with 90/120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras. It could carry over the 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging via USB-C port.

The Asus ZenFone 7 is rumoured to be priced below the Rog Phone 3 which is understandable considering the device will likely have toned-down internals. That being said, let’s wait for more details as we step ahead.