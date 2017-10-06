Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on electronics

Amazon is conducting the second leg of its Great Indian Festival from October 4 to October 8. Since it's the third day of the sale, you will find more and more interesting deals coming your way. We are picking the best deals across various categories and take away the pain of browsing through thousand of products.

While some deals are really luring, there are some misleading deals on that won't offer much value for your cash. In this post, we have filtered the best deals on electronics with great offers and discounts. Still, if you want to look out for deals on specific category, you can refer any of them from the list below-

Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XL0376IN 15.6-inch Laptop at Rs 34,990 (save Rs 6,000)

The Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XL0376IN comes with 15.6-inch display, seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and 2GB NVIDIA graphics. It runs on FreeDOS operating system and weighs 2.2kg. Amazon is offering the laptop at a discount of Rs 6,000.

Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01FHIN 15.6-inch Laptop at Rs 28,990 (save Rs 5,000)

Weighing 2.2 kg, the Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01FHIN features a 15.6-inch screen, a sixth generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Windows 10 operating system. It has Intel Integrated graphics and offers a battery life of up to 5 hours.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15ISK 80XH01FKIN 15.6-inch Laptop at Rs 31,990 (save Rs 3,000)

This Lenovo laptop features 15.6-inch display, sixth generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 2TB hard drive and Integrated graphics. It runs on Windows 10 and offers seven hours of battery life to the users. Amazon is retailing the laptop at Rs 31,990 after a discount of Rs 3,000.

Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop at Rs 30,990 (save Rs 4,935)

The Dell Vostro 3468 comes with a 14-inch anti-glare screen, seventh generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and Intel HD graphics. It runs on Windows 10 operating system and offers VGA+HDMI connectivity options. You can buy the laptop at Rs 30,990 from Amazon India.

Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop at Rs 25,990 (save Rs 7,500)

This Dell laptop offers similar hardware features like the above mentioned laptop. But, in terms of software, the laptop comes with Ubuntu 14.04 operating system. Amazon is selling it at a discount of Rs 7,500.

JioFi M2S 150Mbps Wireless 4G Portable Data + Voice Device at Rs 999 (save Rs 1,330)

The JioFi M2S offers high speed internet with download speed up to 150 Mbps and upload speed up to 50 Mbps. By downloading Jio4G voice app, 2G/3G smartphone users can enjoy HD video and voice calls, audio and video conference and send SMS. The device can connect up to ten wi-fi enabled devices and its 2300mAh battery offers up to 6 hours of net surfing.

Mi band HRX Edition at Rs 1,299 (save Rs 500)

Xiaomi launched this band in business partnership with Hrithik Roshan’s HRX brand. The band features a 0.42-inch OLED display and Bluetooth 4.0. It comes with IP67 rating which means that the device is water resistant of up to 30 minutes. Amazon is offering this limited edition band at a discount of Rs 500.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera (Yellow) at Rs 2,999 (save Rs 3,000)

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 comes with a shutter speed of 1/60 seconds and an always firing flash. It also has a brightness adjustment dial which results to high resolution images in different lighting conditions. Weighing 308 grams, the camera is easy to use and provide images instantly to the user.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 Tablet at Rs 9,999 (save Rs 6,001)

The tablet comes with a 8-inch HD IPS multi-touch display with resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8009 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and internal storage of 16 GB. The tablet runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop and has 8MP 180 degree rotatable camera. Weighing 472 grams, the tablet comes with a battery capacity of 6200mAh which promises to serve for 20 hours with one charge.

TP-Link TL-WR841N 300Mbps Wireless-N Router at Rs 849 (save Rs 650)

The router promises to offer wireless speed of 300 Mbps allowing users to make uninterrupted HD video calls and play online games. Designed for homes and small offices, the router has a WPS button which allow users to set up Wi-Fi networks easily and ensures the security of the same.

Mi 3C Router at Rs 899 (save Rs 300)

The Mi 3C router comes with four antennas where a set of two works as a receiver while the other two acts as a transmitter. This results in better speed and strong signals with minimum interference to up to 80 meters in open space. It also has 64MB RAM which allow users to connect 64 devices with 24 stable connections. With Mi Wi-Fi app, a user can view and managed the settings of the router from anywhere.

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop 2017 at Rs 54,990 (save Rs 22,210)

The Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A comes with 13.3-inch screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. It runs on MacOS Sierra operating system and has Intel HD graphics 6000. Amazon is selling the laptop at a discount of Rs 22,210.

Lenovo IdeaPad Thin and Light 320S-14IKB 80X400CLIN 14-inch Laptop at Rs 34,990 (save Rs 10,100)

The laptop comes with 14-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and integrated graphics card. It is powered by seventh generation Intel Core i3 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive. It runs on Windows 10 operating system and offers 7 hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad Thin and Light 320S-14IKB 80X400DEIN 14-inch Laptop at Rs 45,990 (save Rs 13,400)

This Lenovo laptop features a 14-inch screen, seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, Integrated graphics and Windows 10 operating system. It weighs around 1.69 kg and lasts up to 7 hours.

HP Wireless Ink Tank GT 5820 All-in-One Printer at Rs 12,499 (save Rs 2,674)

Next in the list comes the HP Wireless Ink Tank GT 5820 printer which can print, scan and copy the documents through Wi-Fi. This means, you can connect a variety of mobile device and can perform these functions with ease. The product is available on Amazon India at a discount of 18 percent.

Lenovo Tab3 730X Tablet at Rs 6,499 (save Rs 4,501)

The tablet comes with 7-inch IPS capacitive touch screen, 64-bit MediaTek quad core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and dual SIM slots. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and has 3450mAh battery. In the camera section, the tablet has 5MP primary camera and 2MP camera on the front.

Canon EOS 1300D at Rs 21,990 (save Rs 8,005)

The Canon EOS 1300D comes with 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 4+ image processor and 9-point AF system. It offers an ISO range of 100 to 6400 which is expandable up to 12800. It also supports NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity which allow user to easily transfer the files to other devices.

Canon EOS 750D 24.2MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) + 18-55 IS STM Lens + Memory Card + Carry Bag at Rs 41,990 (save Rs 14,005)

The Canon EOS 750D features a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, DIGIC 6 image processor, 19-cross type AF points and 3-inch vari angle LCD touch screen. It also has seven levels of manual brightness adjustment and offers an ISO range of 100-6400.