How to live stream Eurovision 2022: watch the final live online and for free

The most iconic music event in the TV calendar is finally here, with 25 acts from all over the world battling it out for international adulation. You bring the plonk and we’ll grab the chips and dips as the musical extravaganza of the year begins, featuring flamboyant choreo, eye-popping costumes, and banana-loving wolves in suits. Below we’ll explain how to live stream Eurovision 2022 online from anywhere in the world – better yet, for FREE in the UK or Australia.

Watch Eurovision 2022 live online Date: Saturday, May 14 (UK, US) Time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Venue: Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy FREE Eurovision live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS On Demand (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

Despite some shock omissions in Thursday’s qualifiers – Ireland’s Brooke failed to make the cut with her catchy pop-track “That’s Rich” – the final selection represents an excitingly broad mix of musical styles and forms. There's a plaintive ballad from Greece, upbeat crowd-pleasers like Estonia’s Country-infused “Hope”, and some barnstorming performances from The Rasmus and We Are Domi.

And Eurovision isn’t skimping on the crazy either. Serbia’s avant-garde entry “In Corpore Sano” sees the lead singer scrub her hands while pondering the secret of Meghan Markle’s shiny hair (and we love it!), while Norway’s “Give That Wolf a Banana” has at least won the internet with its nonsensical schtick and catchy lyrics.

Could the UK’s Sam Ryder break through Earth’s atmosphere and bag first place, or will Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra – the competition’s current favorites – take the win? There’s only one way to find out. Scroll below for our detailed breakdown on how to live stream Eurovision 2022 online from anywhere.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 online in the UK: stream the grand final FREE

Prepare for a crazy night in as the 66th Eurovision Song Contest gets underway. The Eurovision 2022 grand finale will air on BBC One Saturday, May 14 at 8pm BST, with live commentary by none other than Graham Norton. But, if watch your TV online, you can stream it FREE via BBC iPlayer. It’s possible to tune in through most live TV providers, or log into the iPlayer web app through your smart TV (or smart TV streaming sticks), iPhone, Android phone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, or laptop. And if you happen to miss the big show, you can stream it on-demand for FREE with BBC iPlayer, where it will be available to the service after its initial TV broadcast. If you're outside of the UK during this year’s Eurovision, you can still tune access a BBC iPlayer with have a VPN account, allowing you to connect just like you were back home. Not only that, but Express VPN is also offering a 30-day all-your-money-back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy. Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to live stream Eurovision 2022 from outside your country

In this guide we recommend some of the best places to live stream Eurovision, the world’s longest-running televised music competition. But, if you’re abroad right now, you’ll likely be stopped by rather annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

However, you can get around this with a VPN, a fantastic bit of software that lets you to virtually port your device back to your country of residence – thereby letting you gain access to all the streaming services and content you’d normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Eurovision 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Eurovision 2022 live online

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer while abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 grand final: live stream in Australia for FREE

Whether cheering on Aussie hopeful Sheldon Riley or one of the other incredible acts, SBS is the place to catch all the Eurovision action on Sunday, May 15 at 5am AEST; or alternatively on SBS On Demand. If that's a little early for you night owls out there, SBS will rerun the show later at 7:30pm AEST too. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand with Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. And if you’re out of the country when the iconic competition airs? You can simply purchase a VPN and connect to your home streaming service to watch Eurovision 2022 online from wherever you are.

Watch Eurovision 2022 live stream in the US without cable

NBC’s streaming service Peacock is the place to stream the grand finale live in the US on Saturday, May 14 at 3pm ET / 12pm noon PT, and American fans can enjoy commentary from Eurovision super fan and former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. From just $4.99 a month you’ll get Eurovision and lots of other premium content. Both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers offer access to 50+ always-on channels and more than 60,000 hours of hit films and TV shows, plus live events, live sports, and next-day access to current NBC shows. As already noted, if you're looking to access your Peacock account while abroad you'll likely find geo-blocks stop you streaming your usual film and TV content. You can use a VPN to alter your IP address, however, and keep streaming as if you were right at home.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 online in Canada

Alas, there’s no confirmed broadcaster this year for Eurovision and no TV coverage of the show.

In much better news, though, Canadian’s can access the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel online and stream a ‘clean’ (no-commentary) version of the explosive grand finale. In line with American audiences, you’ll be able to enjoy coverage from Saturday, May 14 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

However, should you want your coverage accompanied by witty commentary, like that provided by Graham Norton for the BBC, or are abroad when the finale airs, you can alter your IP address by downloading a VPN. They’re easy to use and will let you watch Eurovision 2022 no matter where you are.

Can you watch Eurovision in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, New Zealand hasn’t broadcast Eurovision for a few years, and it looks like business as usual for the 2022 edition. As explained in detail above, your best bet will be to use a VPN to tap into another country's coverage.

If you do fancy going down that route, note that the Eurovision 2022 final kicks off at 7am NZST on Sunday morning.

2022 Eurovision Songs

