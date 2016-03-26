How to make your own greeting card this Easter

Paperless Post is a fun way to create all kinds of special occasion cards on your iPad, iPhone and online, with hundreds of different designs to choose from – including many from renowned graphic designers.

Having such a wide choice of cards makes it much more appealing than the stationery options you'll find in other apps or even in physical card shops. What's more, Paperless Post includes a great range of customisation options, enabling you to change typefaces, text sizes and background colours to create exactly the look you're after.

Paperless Post can even deal with more complex tasks such as party or wedding invitations: you simply add the email addresses of the people you want to invite and then decide whether or not you want invitees to see your guest list. It can even handle their replies. Best of all, Paperless Post is free to use, although you'll need to pay using In-App Purchases to send each card or use some special options.