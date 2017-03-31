How to back up your emails with KLS Mail Backup

You shouldn't need reminding how important backups are – just ask anyone who has lost documents, photos or other files. Windows is pretty good at keeping your files backed up, but it never hurts to have multiple backup strategies in place to minimise the risk of data loss. This is where KLS Mail Backup comes in.

The free program allows you to selectively back up both email and browser settings for a wide range of programs, including Outlook, Mail, Thunderbird, Internet Explorer, Firefox and Opera.

This gives you the security of a secondary backup for your email and browser, as well as a quick and convenient way of restoring email, bookmarks or other key settings should you ever need to. Our step-by-step guide shows you how to get started with backup and restore.