Dropbox tips

Most of us know that Dropbox is a cloud storage service that syncs files in a folder on your Mac with your account in the cloud.

There is, however, a great deal more to Dropbox than just storing, syncing, and sharing files. Firstly, there's the ability to use the Dropbox iOS app to automatically upload photos taken with your iPhone or iPad to Dropbox.

You choose which photos or other files to upload and where in your Dropbox account to store them. Then there's copying a Dropbox link to your clipboard with a click, and thanks to iOS share sheets, you can push files to your Dropbox account from other apps, like Photos.

These lesser-known Dropbox features will help you get as much from it as possible.