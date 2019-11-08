The best cheap Bose headphone sales and prices for Black Friday 2019

Bose is renowned for its high-quality audio and that can sometimes mean there's a high cost to its best items. But we love to shop around for the best deals and we're happy to track down the cheapest Bose headphone prices for you.

You can be sure that Bose will deliver on their longstanding reputation, too, as their latest 700 and QuietComfort models have been widely praised by audiophiles. To keep those Bose prices down for you though we've put together a list of the best Bose headphone sales and deals that are currently available.

There are plenty of different Bose headphones to choose from, whether you like in-ear styles, over-ear styles, wired headphones or wireless headphones, you'll find lots of options below.

The best Black Friday Bose headphone deals and prices

While you can shop stellar savings below, there's no harm in looking forward to Black Friday 2019 to score massive discounts on Bose headphones. The Bose headphone price can fall by as much as 50% over Black Friday, so to help you sort through all the offers, we've created a Black Friday deals page to find all the top sales in one place.

Bose SoundLink 2

Delivers impressive sound at an affordable price

Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery life: 8 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: 4.0 | Earcup Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: No

Advanced mic system

Lightweight and comfortable

Likely to be featured in deals

Lacks active noise cancellation

Shorter battery than later models

If you want fantastic sounding headphones at a relatively low price, the Bose SoundLink 2 model is for you. The around the ear headphones deliver a powerful, crisp sound with light noise cancellation that helps block out noisy environments. The Bose earphones also include an advanced microphone system with controls on the earcup that allow you to take and end calls without touching your device. The SoundLink headphones only provide up to 15 hours playtime but that's the trade-off you get when purchasing an older model for a substantially cheaper price.

Bose QuietComfort 25

Headphones fit for a king and an excellent value for all

Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery Life: 32.8 hours | Connection: Wired | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes

Full sound

Stunning noise-cancellation

Doesn't require battery for use

Color customization costs an extra $100

With the Bose QuietComfort 25 range, you'll be treated to a deluxe set of headphones that delivers an unparalleled audio experience that's well worth the price of admission. They are a unique piece of technology in that they not only deliver a mind-blowing first impression but offer it during each and every use, again and again.

The QC25 model has now been replaced by the QuietComfort 35 headphones, but can still be found at a good price among certain US retailers holding on to their stock - Amazon is your best bet to pick up this older build at a great price.

If you're looking in the UK, it looks like stock of the QuietComfort 25 headphones has dried up. You might have to check further afield for available units or resign yourself to a different model.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Smart noise-cancelling headphones for voice assistant diehards

Weight: 8.32 ounces | Battery Life: 20 hours | Connection: Wireless with wired option | Bluetooth: 4.1 | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes

Excellent noise cancellation

Incredibly comfortable

No instant mute

Plain design

The Bose QC35 II shows why the company is so popular amongst travelers, with class-leading noise-cancellation and balanced sound. The noise cancellation was second to none until the 700 model was announced and now holds up as a fantastic value for money headset. This is the latest set of Bose headphones to be introduced to the QuietComfort range, which balances high-quality audio and noise cancellation technology with a focus on a relaxing, comfortable listening experience. They're also considerably cheaper than the Bose 700 model, and give the latest headphones from the world's leading audio wizards a run for their money.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

The latest addition to the Bose family

Weight: 9 ounces | Battery Life: 20 hours | Connection: Wireless with wired option | Bluetooth: 5.0 | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes

Leading noise cancellation

Slimline design

More expensive than competing brands

Shorter battery life than expected

The Bose 700 model is the latest noise canceling headphone set to hit the markets, and takes a different route to blocking out unwanted noise than the traditional QuietComfort range. The result is an industry leading noise cancellation system with 11 presets and the comfort and support of less high pressure headphones. The audio quality is as one would expect at such a high price tag, but you'll be buying these headphones for their sleek design and unique ability to shut out the rest of the world. This is the highest Bose headphone price you'll see on the market at the moment, so be sure to check out any deals you come across to save some cash.

Bose QuietComfort 20

Bose's latest in-ear headphones rock

Weight: 1.55 ounces | Battery Life: 16 hours | Connection: Wired | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: Yes

Extremely comfortable

Amazing sound quality

Aware mode will keep you alive

Battery module is huge

The Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones are easily some of the best sounding in-ear noise canceling headphones we've ever put through their paces. They boast amazing noise canceling technology and incredible sound, while being extremely comfortable. Additionally, we really liked "aware mode" and laud Bose for making versions compatible with every major mobile OS. At around $250/£250, this is certainly a Bose headphone price you'll want to shop around for, though excellent deals are popping up all the time.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

Big sound and simple setup

Weight: 0.63 ounces | Battery life: 6 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: 4.2 | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: No

Comfortable and secure

Optional heart rate monitor

Battery life could be better

Heart rate monitor version is pricey

If you need your power song to give even more umph, then the Bose SoundSport might give you exactly that extra push you’re looking for. With the unmistakable sound signature of the US audio heavyweight, these lightweight earbuds feature a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the StayHear+ tips.

For runners with NFC-enabled smartphones and music players, the SoundSport buds can be paired in the blink of an eye. For an extra $50 you can pick up the Pulse edition which features a built-in heart rate monitor. Depending on your training method, this could be a worthwhile investment as we've found their heart rate monitor to generally be fairly precise.

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds built for quiet environments

Weight: 2.8 ounces | Battery Life: 5 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: Yes | Inline Controls: Yes | Noise Cancellation: No

Balanced sound

Built for abuse

Fit loosely and stick out

Poor ambient noise isolation

The Bose SoundSport Free are an excellent sounding pair of wireless headphones with an ultra-reliable connection. They can easily withstand the abuses of working out, however their poor fit and open design may turn casual listeners away.

Bose have a foothold on leading audio products, but that's not to say their current lineup will suit everyone's interests. You can find some great deals on cheap noise canceling headphones today, and our guide will take you through all the options available alongside their features. If you're looking for a pair of high quality earpods to integrate with your Apple ecosystem you may want to take a look at our range of great AirPods deals, or check out the best Beats headphones prices and sales.