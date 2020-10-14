iPhone XR deal on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sales

iPhone XR - Rs. 37,999 on Flipkart Flipkart is offering the 64GB variant of iPhone XR at a never before price of Rs. 37,999 which is almost Rs. 10,000 less than its official price on Apple's official store.View Deal

There is no doubt that we will come across some mouthwatering smartphone deals during the next few days on Flipkart and Amazon in their respective annual sales.

However, there are some crazy deals on offer on iPhones especially on iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. The e-commerce platform has just revealed that the 64 GB variant of iPhone XR will be available to purchase for Rs. 37,999 during the sale period.

Even the iPhone XR was launched back in 2018, however, it still is one of the best affordable iPhones ever and would still be getting the iOS updates easily for the next three years at least.

Even though Apple is offering the iPhone XR at a revised price of Rs. 47,900, the offer from Flipkart is too difficult to beat.

It is worth noticing that Apple has removed all the accessories from the retail box and the phones now ship only with an official lightning cable. You'll need to buy the charging brick separately. Also, this variant comes with 64GB of storage out of which you'll only have approximately 51-52GB of space available for your usage.

Hence, keep in mind the storage limitation while buying a phone with 64GB onboard storage since iPhone do not support memory expansion.

That said, at this price point the iPhone XR is a must buy in case you're looking to get a first hand experience of iOS devices. The phone also comes in higher storage variants with 128GB or 256GB, however, its not clear if such a discount will be available on those as well.

