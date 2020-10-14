iPhone SE deal on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sales

Apple iPhone SE (2020) - Rs. 25,999 from Flipkart The 64GB variant of iPhone SE can be bought for a price that is well under Rs. 30,000 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.View Deal

The annual Flipkart Big Billion day sale is about to start and the e-commerce platform has started giving us a sneak peek to the crazy deals that you can get on various products that will be sold during the sale.

Without a doubt, the iPhones have been the top draw till now and Flipkart has just revealed that the 2020 version of iPhone SE will be available at a staggering price of Rs. 25,999 during the upcoming sale.

Though Apple has also reduced the price of iPhones that are being sold through the official store in India, however, an iPhone selling at such a low price may probably the first time an iPhone will be sold at such price point in India.

While it could be an irresistible deal for people who have always wanted to own an iPhone, you need to keep in mind that this price is for the 64 GB variant which in 2020 might not be sufficient.

To recall the iPhone SE (2020) comes with 3GB of RAM and is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset. It is available in three different storage variants - 64GB/128GB and 256 GB.

It is yet known, if the other storage variants will be sold at such a discount, however, at Rs. 25,999 you can get the phone as a secondary phone and get a taste of Apple devices and its app ecosystem.

