iPhone 11 and iPhone SE become affordable than ever before in India

Last night we witnessed Apple upgrading its iPhone line up and introducing the all-new iPhone 12 series including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max along with the new HomePod Mini. These new phones not only come with Apple’s latest A14 bionic processor and a slew of features that are first seen on any iPhone.

With the new iPhones, Apple has entered into a new era of mobile connectivity and these phones are the first iPhones to come with support for high-speed 5G network. As expected, right after the launch of these next-generation iPhones, Apple has done away with the iPhone 11 Pro from the last years' lineup, however, it is keeping the iPhone 11, XE and iPhone SE.

iPhone 11 and iPhone SE revised prices

Additionally, Apple has revised the price of iPhone 11 and iPhone SE in India making them affordable than ever before. The already affordable iPhone SE now starts at Rs 39,990 for the 64GB storage option while the 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 44,990. The top-end iPhone SE with 256GB variant can be bought for Rs 54,990.

On the other hand, the price of iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 54,990 for the 64GB variant while the 128 GB variant is available at Rs 59,990. Additionally, Apple is making the deal even sweeter by bundling a pair of AirPods free, if you buy the iPhone 11 from the official Apple store.

Here’s how you can get them even cheaper

While the revised prices make the iPhone 11 or iPhone SE a very lucrative purchase already, since both Amazon and Flipkart are going to host their annual sale in just a matter of a few days there is a high probability that you might get these phones at a price even cheaper than this.

While the phone is currently selling at a starting price of Rs. 61,990, Amazon has already been teasing that it will sell the iPhone 11 at a never seen before price that starts at Rs. 4x,999. Though the exact price has not been revealed yet, it is clear that the price will be even lower than what you’ll see on Apple’s India store.

The phone is already selling at a starting price of Rs. 61,990 and during the upcoming Big Billion Day sale you may get an Amazon-like deal on iPhone 11.

However, keep in mind that the offer of free AirPods with iPhone 11 purchase is only available on Apple’s official store.

Talking about the iPhone SE which can be bought from Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 37,900 right now. This price itself is lesser than the revised pricing on the official store. Hence it goes without saying that waiting for the Flipkart Big Billion Say sale may fetch you the phone at further lower price and couple with card offers you may get the phone at an incredibly low price of around Rs. 30,000. iPhone SE is. however, not available on Amazon currently and it is not clear if the phone will be a part of the upcoming sales.