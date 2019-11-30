The best Cyber Monday deals 2019

Cyber Monday deals are starting up after Black Friday and it's fast becoming the most ideal time to shop online if you've got anything you're looking to buy this holiday weekend.

Cyber Monday (that's December 2) is likely your last time to get significant discounts online and you'll find American retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy are already offering price drops on a lot of gadgets.

What are the best Cyber Monday deals? You're likely to see big discounts on Apple's iPad, the three different versions of Apple AirPods, cheap laptops from HP, and a whole bunch of price reduced Instapots.

Top 5 Cyber Monday deals so far

Cyber Monday has changed over the years – it used to be the online-focused way of offering one final round of deals before Christmas, as shipping times were tight after that. In 2019, however, one- and two-day shipping has changed the landscape.

Below you'll find our curated selection of the very best Cyber Monday deals so far, and we'll be updating this over the Black Friday weekend and into December 2.

Cyber Monday deals from around the web:

Amazon.com : The first Cyber Monday are online now

The first Cyber Monday are online now Walmart.com : The early Cyber Monday sales

The early Cyber Monday sales BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals

Today's daily deals Target.com: Sneak Peek deals

Sneak Peek deals Adidas.com: Sales on trainingwear

Sales on trainingwear Belk.com: Daily doorbusters - 75% off

Daily doorbusters - 75% off Dell: Sales incoming on Cyber Monday

Sales incoming on Cyber Monday Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here

Get a free 7-day free trial here Ebay.com: A strong focus on TVs and consoles

A strong focus on TVs and consoles Google Store: Large sums off Pixel phones

Large sums off Pixel phones HomeDepot.com: Daily deal savings

Daily deal savings JCPenney.com: Pre-Cyber Monday deals

Pre-Cyber Monday deals Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale

Coupons aplenty in big sale LoveHoney.com: Up to 50% off a wide range of items

Up to 50% off a wide range of items Lowes.com: Deals on tools and smart home

Deals on tools and smart home Macy's.com: Preview specials with 60% off womenswear

Preview specials with 60% off womenswear Mixbook: See the new deals

See the new deals NewEgg.com: Cyber Monday deals so far

Cyber Monday deals so far Nike.com: Big savings on apparel

Big savings on apparel Sears.com: Hefty savings on TVs

Hefty savings on TVs Stage.com: Up to 60% off a range of apparel

The best current Cyber Monday deals

(ENDS BEFORE CYBER MONDAY) Hulu for $1.99/month: $5.99 now just $1.99/month at Hulu

Note: you won't be able to get this deal when Cyber Monday begins, as it's set to end this weekend. It's the best deal for streaming, too, costing $2 a month instead of the usual $6 for almost all of 2020.View Deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $229.99 at Target

This is the absolute lowest price we've ever seen on a 2019 iPad, with the 32GB model coming in just under $230 this Black Friday weekend. You can pick it up in Gold or Space Grey and enjoy all the latest features for less.

Expires November 30 at 11:59 PSTView Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249 $199 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: $599 $369 at Walmart

Save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | $424.96 $299 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal will go fast! You can get the Nintendo Switch console and a full game download of the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on sale for $299 at Walmart.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $49 $22 at Amazon

All of the Amazon devices are on sale at the moment, and the Echo Dot remains a favorite for us at just $22. It's the easiest way to get Alexa into your home and get a fairly good sound out of such a small speaker.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: $69 $49.95 at Amazon

This is simply a fun one at a more reasonable price: a color instant camera that comes in either Ice Blue or Flamingo Pink. Note: this is the bundle without a mini film pack, but remains a good value for beginners and for parties when you want instant photos.View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 White: $199 now just $139 at Walmart

This version of the camera is a solid first GoPro for someone at such a cheap price, or it's a great second GoPro to get another angle if you have a more expensive Hero 8 or Hero 7 Black. Cyber Monday puts a reasonable price on it.View Deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless set of cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

These headphones from Sony are the best in the world (according to us), with excellent comfort, high-quality sound, and superb noise cancelling making them an easy buy.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2019 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save a very tempting $200 off the price of this year's MacBook Air. If you want the latest version of Apple's thin and light laptop, this is a top choice that knocks the price down to just $900.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera: $899 $579 at B&H Photo

This camera is at such a good price now ahead of Cyber Monday, we're actually buying it. It's cheaper and lightweight, yet comes with the bells and whistles we need, like a fully articulating screen and an EVF.View Deal

Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens: $499 $299 at Walmart

We seriously can't find this lens anywhere else for a price remotely close to this one. The MSRP is $499, and that's the way it is at most stores, but Cyber Monday as given us a $200 discount at Walmart.View Deal

Apple HomePod | Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The smart speaker for Apple fans, the HomePod is a small but powerful speaker designed to hook into Apple Music and all the other Apple HomeKit enabled devices in your phone, enabling a broad spectrum of voice commands via Siri.View Deal

Apple AirPods deals

(SOMETIMES OUT OF STOCK) Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129.99 at Walmart

These keep going in and out of stock. As of the last update to this page, there were only seven left in stock, according to Walmart. That means they're going fast for the second-gen AirPods.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Best Buy

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and today's Black Friday discount offers a savings of $35. That's a rare Apple deal - and we don't see it getting cheaper.View Deal

(LIMITED STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.99 at Amazon

The brand new AirPods Pro have been incredibly popular already and we're not surprised given how quickly America made the standard AirPods the most popular earphones in the country. These popular, new noise-cancelling headphones' have been going in and out of stock, so just keep an eye.

View Deal

Headphones deals

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless set of cans also boasts two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $279 $179 on Amazon

Featuring Bose's incredible sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II boasts multi-pairing ability, a dual microphone system and a flexible headband. These wireless headphones have up to 15 hours play time with rechargeable lithium ion battery.

View Deal

Powerbeats3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $89 at Walmart

You can save $110.95 on these Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones in this amazing Beats Black Friday deal. These earbuds have just gone below $100 at Walmart, so if you're looking for comfortable wireless earbuds with excellent fit, punchy bass, and all the benefits of Apple's W1 chip, you better snap up this deal quick.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch + 128GB memory card + accessories pack: $392.97 $334 at Best Buy

The first item we'd advise buying with a Switch is a memory card, and this bundle has a 128GB microSD card. The accessories pack has a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

View Deal

PS4 deals

PS4 Slim 1TB Console: $299.99 $268 at Walmart

Walmart has a slight discount on the popular PS4 Slim 1TB console. The console includes a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and comes with 1TB of storage, which is a must-buy compared to the standard 500GB version.

View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 now $38.99 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but that's exactly the Black Friday deal today. It provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection on PS4.

View Deal

Smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $279 $189 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 down to $189 during its Black Friday sale. The 38mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Apple Watch 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $229 at Walmart

You can save over $150 on the Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity at Walmart. The smartwatch comes in a silver aluminum case and a white sport band and includes LTE connectivity which allows you to stay connected even when your iPhone isn't nearby.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch that's available in five different color choices.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa smartwatch: $199 $142 at Walmart

Get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $142. The swim-proof Versa tracks 15+ workouts, calories burned, and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $199.95 $148.99 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 on sale at Walmart for $148.99. That's a $50 price cut for the smartwatch that includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring and features Fitbit pay, which allows you to make payments on your wrist.

View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329.99 $229.99 at Target

This is the absolute lowest price we've ever seen on a 2019 iPad, with the 32GB model coming in just under $230 this Black Friday weekend. You can pick it up in Gold or Space Grey and enjoy all the latest features for less.

Expires November 30 at 11:59 PSTView Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet: $227.99 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic budget tablet option, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A on sale for $149. Perfect for watching movies and shows, the 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and provides 13 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB Wi-Fi: $429 $349 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the 6th generation Apple iPad at Walmart. The 9.7-inch silver tablet packs 128GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

TV deals

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV: $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Televisions with 1080p a rarity for Black Friday, at least when it comes to balancing a good price with a quality picture and ease-of-use. This TCL TV with Roku built-in is one such gem of a deal.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K QLED with Dolby Vision HDR Roku TV: $1099.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Truely, the 6-Series is the TCL 4K television you really want, and at $800, that's a fantastic deal for any 65-inch set. This one happens to be a QLED and use Roku as its easy menu system.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD TV that delivers bold, bright colors thanks to the PurColor technology and offers smart capabilities.

View Deal

Amazon devices deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Black Friday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Kindle (2019) with $5 Credit: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is helping out all the bibliophiles out there reach their 2020 reading goals with this deal on the All-New Kindle that not only reduces the sticker price of the eReader by $30, but also comes with a $5 credit as well. It's a win-win.View Deal

Smart speaker deals

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $19 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $19. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $30 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $49 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker a Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

View Deal

Appliances deals

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $149 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Black Friday, you can get this smart home security system for just $149.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, the Roomba 960 vacuum gets a $250 price cut at Best Buy. The iRobot vacuum cleaner has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule from anywhere and works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,200 $849 at Walmart

This 15-inch budget gaming laptop is targeting 1080p gaming with these specs, packing a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. You've also got a 256GB SSD in there, along with a 1TB HDD for storage. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2017): $999 $790 at Walmart

This deal on the original-design MacBook Air gets you the standard 5th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of memory and a 128GB solid-state drive behind a 900p display for $200 off list price.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,349.99 at Amazon

This deal has just got even better, with Amazon cutting $450 off the price of the MacBook Pro model that comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. View Deal

PC components deals

XPG Gammix D30 | 16GB 3,000MHz: $79 $59.99 at Newegg

This 16GB kit of DDR4 RAM might not be the most beautiful on the market, but at just $49 at Newegg ahead of Black Friday, it's absolutely worth it. And with that 3,000MHz clock speed, it's nice and speedy, too.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: $349 $169 at Walmart

Here's a rather sizable monitor with an 1800R screen curvature for extra immersion in your games and movies. Just know that it's a 1080p display running at 60Hz refresh rate, which is basic but not bad at all for a whopping $170 off list price.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum: $199 $129 at Best Buy

The Corsair K95 Platinum is frankly one of the best keyboards on the market today. With its excellent key switches, robust lighting and build quality and its extensive macro keys, this is one gaming keyboard you don't want to miss. The $70 discount doesn't hurt.View Deal

Home audio deals

Apple HomePod | Space Gray $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The smart speaker for Apple fans, the HomePod is a small but powerful speaker designed to hook into Apple Music and all the other Apple HomeKit enabled devices in your phone, enabling a broad spectrum of voice commands via Siri.View Deal

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker: $148 $73 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for just $73.

View Deal

Sony STR-DH790: $378 $198 at Amazon

If you're on the market for a A/V receiver, you probably already know they can get super expensive. However, ahead of Black Friday you can pick up this Sony STR-DH790 for a whopping 48% off.

View Deal

Phones deals

iPhone 11, 64GB | Receive a $300 in eGift Cards with activation

Walmart is offering a $300 eGift Card with your purchase of the all-new Apple iPhone 11. You must activate your phone on a qualifying AT&T or Verizon plan and you'll receive the Walmart gift card via ema­­il within 24 hours of phone activation.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB | Receive a $300 eGift Card with activation

Get a $300 in eGift Card from Walmart with your purchase of the iPhone 11 Pro with activation from Verizon or AT&T. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and comes in your color choice of gold, silver, gray or midnight green.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $ 749 $189 (with trade-in) on Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the budget version of the S10 line, but it doesn't sacrifice much for its lower cost. It lacks the telephoto lens and a bit of RAM, but otherwise, it's nearly as fast and capable as its bigger siblings with a 5.8-inch screen that's perfect for smaller hands. Note that this value includes maximum trade-in value and carrier sign-up.View Deal

DNA deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $75 $49 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated MyHeritage DNA test kit on sale for $49. You can discover your ancestry and a detailed ethnicity breakdown from 42 regions.

View Deal

Cameras

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera: $899 $579 at B&H Photo

Here's our pick for the best mirrorless camera under $600. And for good reason: it launched at $900 when it came out a year-and-a-half ago. It takes 4K video and 24.1MP photos like a champ.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White | $199 $139 at Walmart

This GoPro Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're looking to get into action photography for cheaper than it's ever been before. The entry-level Hero7 White model is now available for just $139, saving you $70 on a starter action camera made for all-terrain adventures.

View Deal

Nikon Z6: $1996.95 $1696.95 at B&H Photo Video

This is an excellent discount on our current favorite camera in the world. The bundle includes an FTZ adaptor, which lets you use your existing F-mount lenses with the Z6, plus a 32GB Sony XQD card and a water-repellant Ruggard Hunter 25 Holster Bag.

View Deal

Software and other online services

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus | $59.99 $23.99 | 60% off

Great news! You can currently score a huge discount off our #1 rated antivirus. It's a special software treat for TechRadar readers. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

View Deal

Forthcoming Cyber Monday deals

Below are deals we're expecting to see go live on December 2 for Cyber Monday. Be sure to check back then for more deals as well as the below going live on the respective retailers.

Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $129 $59 at Best Buy

If you've been waiting to get a Keurig coffee maker, now's your chance. This deal cuts a massive chunk the price off, and you can choose from a variety of colors.

View Deal

Insignia 8-quart pressure cooker: $119 $39 at Best Buy

This pressure cooker just got incredibly affordable after this price cut. It can fit up to eight quarts of food, and has 12 preset cooking functions to simply the cooking process.

View Deal

iPad Pro: $799 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a special discount for My Best Buy members. While everyone else can save a little bit on the iPad Pro, members can save a massive $200.

View Deal

TCL 4-Series 75-inch 4K TV: $899 $599 at Best Buy

If you've got a lot of space to fill with TV, then this deal is a big winner. It will save you $300 off a 75-inch 4K TV from TCL. The model runs on Roku TV, so you'll have easy access to your favorite streaming apps.

View Deal

Asus TUF FX505 Ryzen 7 gaming laptop: $999 $649 at Best Buy

This deal on the Asus RUF FX505 is an insane price for a gaming laptop. You'll get a 15.6-inch display running at 120Hz, and the system is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

View Deal

How are Cyber Monday and Black Friday different?

As a term, 'Cyber Monday' was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’ National Retail Federation and Shop.org, in a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005 when the Internet was made of wood and powered by steam.

It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were harping on about Black Friday – although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon, too.

Because of this, it can be hard to discern an actual difference between the two dates; with deals happening all through November, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can feel like one homogenized monster sales event.

However, there are some key benefits to shopping on Cyber Monday as opposed to Black Friday; for one, retailers usually continue to drop the price of their existing Black Friday deals, which means you can snap up some real bargains. Plus, if your favorite retailer is on the smaller side, Cyber Monday is when you're likely to see the best deals.

Amazon's Cyber Monday sales begin soon

Amazon has unleashed its early Cyber Monday deals already, giving us a sneak peak at the kind of discounts we can expect to see on December 2.

This Cyber Monday in the US, get ready for continuing discounts on Amazon Echo speakers and smart displays, as well as reduced smart security gadgets, like the Ring Alarm and Ring Video Doorbell 2.

Cyber Monday 2019 will be the day to get your hands on site-wide discounts, and Amazon is no different; you'll be able to save 30% on kitchen electrics, luggage, office furniture, phone accessories, mattresses, and personal care products from AmazonBasics.

Looking for a TV this Cyber Monday? Amazon says you'll be able to save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs, alongside discounts of up to 25% on home theatre projectors.

Headphones will be discounted too; the Jabra Elite 65t will be 25% off, so it's well worth waiting for Cyber Monday to buy these AirPod-rivalling true wireless earbuds (right now, they're only discounted by 15%). Sony and Bose headphones will also get cheaper, with discounts of up to 30%.

In the US, gamers will be able to save $100 on the PS4 Pro as well as deals on the Xbox One and PC gaming laptops.

Budding photographer? Expect to save up to 40% on cameras, particularly the Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 InstantCamera, Nikon products, and Sony cameras and lenses.

It's not just about hardware either – Amazon subscription services are set set to plummet in price, with discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible, Prime Video, and more. In short, you'll want to keep an eye on Amazon this Cyber Monday.

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday deal specifics

Let's get into specifics: the iPhone 11, Nintendo Switch Lite and Amazon Echo Studio will likely see small discounts on their original MSRP, but we expect deeper rollback prices, to use a Cyber Monday Walmart phrase, on last-generation versions of these gadgets: the original Nintendo Switch and iPhone 8 or iPhone XR.

Cyber Monday 2019 is going to reflect what we saw last year, but either offer lower prices or introduce discounts to newer versions of what we got 12 months ago.

For example, the aged PS4 Pro will be much cheaper on December 2 (it was hardly on sale last year), according to our analysis, while the brand new iPad 10.2 and revised Nintendo Switch Lite could get their first small price drops, echoing last year's prices on prior versions. See how it works?

Big Cyber Monday PS4 deals and Xbox One offers are certain, as those consoles are at the end of their lifecycle, and the iPhone XR is no longer the latest cheap iPhone, but stores have inventory to dump. You're going to pay a lot less in 2019.

We predict that AirPods on Cyber Monday will be heavily discounted, as they are several months old, yet popular enough to draw people to storefronts – this is especially likely as the new AirPods Pro have just launched. In fact, we expect Apple Cyber Monday deals to go out of stock the quickest.

It's not just a gadgets shopping spree. Cyber Monday toys have become the trending thing to get every 12 months around this time simply because they're on offer at the best prices we see all year long. Look out for Fingerlings and L.O.L. Surprise, which were last year, according to Adobe Analytics, and for those of you adulting, you can find strong discounts on appliances like Instant Pots.

Here's more on when Cyber Monday begins and what we expect to be on sale.

(Image credit: Shutterstock.com)

The best Cyber Monday deal predictions

Cyber Monday has become more popular than any other online shopping day in the US, so we anticipate seeing an increase in deals at the tail end of 2019.

Revenue estimates a year ago reached $7.9 billion in the US. It topped every other shopping day ever online, according to Adobe Analytics. With that in mind, it's best to be prepared for the range of online Cyber Monday deals coming your way.

You don't need to be Nostradamus to make Cyber Monday deal predictions. While there are always new surprises, the script stays fairly stagnant year-over-year.

In the mood for an action camera? GoPro is usually $50 cheaper, at least. Need a tablet? The iPad was $250 (and even briefly $229) during Cyber Monday last year. With the newly launched New iPad 10.2 at $329, we don't expect that big of a drop, but still $299 isn't so far-fetched.

Need a phone? There were rare incentives to getting an iPhone XR, and an even better value if you didn't want Apple's iPhone, with Motorola leading the pack.

Amazon is always a good place to find Cyber Monday deals, even though it's more focused on its own Prime Day sales these days.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.

Here are our deal predictions for Cyber Monday 2019.

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday iPad predictions

If you want to buy a new iPad this Cyber Monday, you could opt for the $329 32GB iPad 10.2, which we think will see a small discount, perhaps hitting a low price of $299.

Alternatively you could look for last year's iPad 9.7, which was discounted from $249 to $229 on Cyber Monday 2018. Apple doesn't sell the iPad 9.7 anymore, but retailers often have iPads in stock – if so, you may be able to beat last year's all-time low price.

The same applies to the iPad Air and iPad Air 2, which online stores regularly sell, so it's worth keeping an eye out for these models too.

One more Cyber Monday iPad buying tip: higher-capacity models (meaning more storage) usually bring bigger discounts, as Apple typically inflates the price of 128GB models compared to 32GB base models.

Today's best Cyber Monday iPad deals

Today's best Apple iPad 9.7 2018 deals No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2017) deals No price information Check Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday AirPods deal predictions

There are now three different AirPods on sale through many US retailers, and we expect to see discounts on all of them for Cyber Monday 2019.

As the newest model, we don't think the AirPods Pro will be heavily discounted, but you might snap up a good deal on Cyber Monday, so it's worth waiting until then if you're thinking of buying the true wireless earbuds.

More likely to see a discount, are the AirPods (2019), which launched in March 2019 – we've already seen them drop to their lowest price ever at Amazon, so that price could get even lower come Cyber Monday.

Lastly, you have the original AirPods; even though Apple doesn't sell them anymore, some stores still have the buds for sale. They haven't run out of inventory yet, and we expect them to be the cheapest option come Cyber Monday.

Whichever model you opt for, Cyber Monday is probably the best time to buy AirPods. In 2018, Cyber Monday saw AirPods become a top seller, even with measly $5 price cuts. In 2019, we're expecting to see much more substantial discounts, especially if current AirPod deals are anything to go by.

We have the best AirPods deals below, though keep in mind the wireless charging case will up the price somewhat.

Today's best Cyber Monday AirPods deals

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S9 for Cyber Monday

Samsung has too many phones on sale, and that's only good Cyber Monday news for you. Why? Two reasons: First, you have more options and, second, Samsung's phone competition is going to eat itself – and prices are going to drop.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus may get cheaper, and to a lesser extent, the brand new Note 10 price may budge a little – not much. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is actually the newest Samsung phone, so you can see why the S10 may be extra cheap come Cyber Monday.

The real big discounts will likely be seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus that will have been on sale for over a year-and-a-half when the Cyber Monday 2019 date rolls around on December 2. The Note 9, another great phone, will be over a year old too, so it's well worth looking out for Samsung deals on Cyber Monday.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S10 deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus at Amazon| SIM-free | $999 $799.99

This is the very best phone you can buy in 2019, and it's now $200 cheaper if you're planning to buy it outright in one go. On top of that, you'll also get yourself a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones that normally cost $129.99.View Deal

(Image credit: TechRadar)

PS4 deals on Cyber Monday

The PS4 deals sell out every Cyber Monday, so you'd think everyone has the system already. Not so – we expect the console to keep being discounted and be among the biggest sellers this year, too.

Sometimes deals come in the form of price cuts, and sometimes you get the normal price with up to three pack-in games or an extra controller. These days, those games are downloadable and not physical copies, but the point is you save a lot of money. Rarely, you'll get discounts, free pack-in games and a controller.

Now, you may be wondering whether it’s even worth buying a PS4 with the hotly anticipated PS5 release date looming on the horizon – indeed, if you’ve held out this long without buying one, it could make sense to wait until the PlayStation 5 hits shelves.

So, if you’re absolutely sure that you want to buy a PS4, or upgrade your existing model to a PS4 Pro, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are probably the best times to do so, with past years seeing in some of the best PS4 deals.

1TB PlayStation 4 Slim | Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | The Last of Us Remasted | God of War | $199.99 at Best Buy

This incredible PS4 bundle is a steal for just under $200. For that price you get a 1TB console and three of the best PS4 exclusives. It's an absolute bargain but won't be available until November 24 - so mark your calendar.

Today's best Cyber Monday PlayStation Plus deals

A full 12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but we're already seeing discounts making now the time to renew your subscription – which can be stacked onto the end of your existing one too. Get access to online play, free monthly games, and exclusive discounts on PS4 games across the PS Store as well. Note: PS3 and PS Vita support has been removed across PS Plus.

Today's best Sony Playstation Plus 12 month subscription deals No price information Check Amazon

Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

(Image credit: Future)

If you don't have 4K TV in your life yet or need a newer or bigger version of the television, Cyber Monday continues to be the time of year to buy one. Deals on TVs are plentiful from manufacturers like Samsung, LG and Sony.

Buying a 4K TV on Cyber Monday can be one of the hardest things to do – there are just so many TV models out there with nonsensical model numbers. However, if you don't need the highest end version, we suggest something like a TCL TV, which exchange a few quality-of-life features for lower prices than the likes of Samsung or Sony.

While we're waiting for Cyber Monday to commence, make sure you check out the best Cyber Monday TV deals in the meantime.

Today's best 4K TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: $799 $477.99 at Walmart

Last year's UN65NU6900 gets a 40% price cut, with over $300 in savings on the mid-range LED TV from Samsung. For that money you get 4K resolution, basic HDR, and two HDMI ports for connecting soundbars or game consoles.

View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $299.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a feature-rich mid-size TV then look no further than the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: $1,199.99 $697.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $500 on the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV. The QLED TV delivers a premium picture experience with Quantum Dot technology which results in bright, bold colors with over a billion different shades.

View Deal

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $399.99 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $300 off its regular price. This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.View Deal

For more early discounts head to the best Black Friday deals 2019