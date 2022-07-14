World Athletics Championships live stream: how to watch Oregon22 online for free

Shericka Jackson, Marcell Jacobs, Karsten Warholm and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are some of the stars in the spotlight at Oregon22, the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships. With 1,900 athletes going for gold across 26 disciplines, it's the biggest track and field meeting in the world outside the Olympics. Here's how to watch a 2022 World Athletics Championships live stream wherever you are right now.

The women's 200m promises to be one of the highlights of the championships, with Jackson and Abby Steiner finally set to go toe-to-toe, and Dina Asher-Smith in contention too. Jackson will also go up against compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m sprint, but can any of them topple Florence Griffith-Joyner's 10.49-second WR?

The men's 400m is another must-watch. World champion Warholm has had issues with injury this year, but so has his arch-rival Rai Benjamin. Could that open the door for Alison dos Santos? The men's 100m, meanwhile, is also anybody's for the taking, with Olympic champion Jacobs and Andre De Grasse both working their way back to full fitness, making former 400m man Fred Kerley one of the favorites.

The battle between Faith Kipyegon, Sifan Hassan and Laura Muir in the women's 1,500m is set to be a thriller, while Johnson-Thompson is looking to get back on top in the women's heptathlon, though Nafi Thiam and Anouk Vetter won't make it easy. NFL fans, meanwhile, will want to keep an eye out for Devon Allen in the men's 110m hurdles, ahead of his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of the enduring images of Tokyo 2020 was the bromance between Gianmarco Tamberi Mutaz Barshim in the high jump, but with Woo Sanghyeok in flying form, they're unlikely to have everything go their way in Oregon. And for a glimpse of some of the biggest characters in athletics, we'd always recommend tuning into the discus events.

Whatever you love in the way of track and field, you'll find it at Oregon22. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 World Athletics Championships live stream wherever you are.

Watch the World Athletics Championships live stream for FREE

We'll give you the full details for each country below but these are the services which are showing the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships live stream for free.

CBC (opens in new tab) (Canada)

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

Kayo Sports 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) (Australia)

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and Kayo Sports from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch a World Athletics Championships: live stream FREE in Canada

Watch a World Athletics Championships live stream from outside your country

The World Athletics Championships is a global event, and there should be a way to watch Oregon22 no matter where you are. But if you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a World Athletics Championships live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a World Athletics Championships live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for the World Athletics Championships

Using a VPN to watch the World Athletics Championships free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Canada, just head to the CBC Sports streaming service (opens in new tab)

How to watch World Athletics Championships: live stream Oregon22 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Track and field fans can watch the 2022 World Athletics Championships for FREE in the UK, with the event being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. Coverage typically begins in the afternoon or early evening, and continues deep into the night. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a World Athletics Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch World Athletics Championships: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Australia, with live coverage typically starting in the early hours and running into the evenings. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch 2022 World Athletics Championships: live stream Oregon22 in the US without cable

More ways to watch the 2022 World Athletics Championships online

In some countries, select events are being live streamed on the World Athletics YouTube channel (opens in new tab) and the World Athletics Facebook page (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, at the time of publication World Athletics hasn't provided a full breakdown of the events that will be live streamed there, and where they'll be available.

2022 World Athletics Championships schedule and events

(All dates local)