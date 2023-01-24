Tsitsipas vs Lehecka: live stream Australian Open tennis quarter-final from anywhere

Watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 24: Not before 8.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm NZDT / 9.30am GMT / 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Tsitsipas vs Lehecka: match preview

Jiri Lehecka has written his name in lights by stunning three seeds in a row, and world No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas is the next big beast in his crosshairs. For the past few years the Greek star has been the perennial bridesmaid. Is he now about to be upstaged by the tournament's Cinderella? Read on to find out how to watch a Tsitsipas vs Lehecka live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

Tsitsipas has been such a consistent presence at the business end of slams for so long that it's easy to forget that he's still only 24. Until he secures that first major piece of silverware though, questions will be asked about his title-winning credentials. The affection between Tsitsipas, the Australian Open and the Melbourne crowds means there always tends to be a feeling around the No.3 seed, but the way he somehow managed to save 22 of 26 break points against Jannik Sinner on Sunday has really fuelled the sense that this could finally be his year.

World No.71 Lehecka, however, has different ideas. He's comprehensively beaten No.21 seed Borna Coric, No.11 seed Cameron Norrie and No.6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime already, outscoring them by 18 games and delighting unsuspecting locals in the process. He's also beaten Alexander Zverev this year, and is assured of a place in the top 40 of the world rankings whatever happens next. Not bad for a guy whose previous best performance at a major was an opening round defeat.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Tsitsipas vs Lehecka live stream and watch Australian Open 2023 from wherever you are.

Watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Tsitsipas vs Lehecka will follow the match between Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka, which is set to begin at 7pm AEDT (3am ET) on Tuesday. That means viewers can also fire up a free Tsitsipas vs Lehecka live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch a Tsitsipas vs Lehecka live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Tsitsipas vs Lehecka.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Tsitsipas vs Lehecka live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka: live stream tennis in the US without cable

Tennis fans in the US can watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka on ESPN Plus, but be warned that the match will start after Jessica Pegula's clash with Victoria Azarenka, which is set to begin at 3am ET / 12am PT in the very early hours of Tuesday morning. The 2023 Australian Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its ESPN Plus streaming service.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, with Tsitsipas vs Lehecka set to start after the match between Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka, which will begin at 8am GMT on Tuesday morning.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka: live stream Australian Open tennis in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, but be warned that Tsitsipas vs Lehecka will start after Victoria Azarenka's match against Jessica Pegula, which will begin at around 3am ET / 12am PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Lehecka: live stream tennis in New Zealand