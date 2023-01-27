Southampton vs Blackpool live stream: how to watch FA Cup fourth round online

Southampton vs Blackpool live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, January 28, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT TV channel: ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Southampton vs Blackpool live stream: match preview

Blackpool make the long trip down to Southampton to play for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 28. These sides haven't faced each other since 2012, when Blackpool won 3-0. Who will emerge victorious from this latest battle of the seasiders? Here's how to watch a Southampton vs Blackpool live stream online wherever you are.

Southampton came from a goal down to beat fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the last round. Odsonne Edouard put Palace in front after just seven minutes but a much-changed Saints side were back on level terms when a cross from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick somehow evaded everybody and ended up in the back of Vicente Guaita's net. The Palace 'keeper was at fault again for Adam Armstrong's winner, with the Southampton striker charging down his attempted clearance and tapping into an empty net.

Blackpool banished all thoughts of their struggle for Championship survival when they thumped Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the last round. Forest changed their entire starting XI for the fixture, but Blackpool were well worth their win and the Premier League side's stoppage-time goal was very much a consolation. Ekpiteta, Poveda, Hamilton and Yates all scored for the Tangerines to set up another tie against top-flight opposition. Can they claim another scalp?

The match is being shown on subscription streaming services ESPN+ in the US and Paramount Plus in Australia. Here's how to get a Southampton vs Blackpool live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online from wherever you are. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Southampton vs Blackpool: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Southampton vs Blackpool live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. The streaming service is showing 79 FA Cup games this season, as well as the entirety of the Carabao Cup. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Southampton vs Blackpool from outside your country

Can you watch a Southampton vs Blackpool live stream in the UK?

Southampton vs Blackpool is not one of the FA Cup games that's been picked for TV coverage by ITV or the BBC. That means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as ESPN Plus or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Southampton vs Blackpool: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Southampton vs Blackpool in Australia. Kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

Southampton vs Blackpool live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada