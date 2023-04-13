Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch Europa League online and on TV from anywhere

Watch a Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream

You can watch a free Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus in the US (30-day trial with code 'PICARD'). In the UK, today's quarter-final first leg clash will be televised on BT Sport, while football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Thu, April 13 – 8pm GMT / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT / 12.30am IST TV channel: BT Sport (UK) | Paramount Plus (US) | Sony Ten 2 (IN) FREE stream: Paramount+ 30-day trial with code PICARD (USA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Manchester United vs Sevilla: match preview

Manchester United against Sevilla is undoubtedly the tie of the Europa League quarter-finals. These two sides have won five of the past nine tournaments, sharing seven titles in total in their respective histories. The Red Devils won the Europa League for the only time in their history in 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho, while Sevilla have lifted the famous trophy a record six times, most recently in 2020 against Inter Milan. Expect fireworks.

United were dominant in the 2-0 defeat of Everton at the weekend, but their Dutch boss will be sweating over the fitness of Marcus Rashford.

It's been something of an inconsistent season for Manchester United in Erik ten Hag's first season but the Red Devils seem to be on the up again. Already Carabao Cup winners, the Red Devils have returned to the Champions League places in the Premier League and now face a fourth Spanish team of the season in the Europa League, having already beaten Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Real Betis this season. United were dominant in the 2-0 defeat of Everton at the weekend, but their Dutch boss will be disappointed that top scorer Marcus Rashford is out for a few games, if "not totally broke". Anthony Martial's goalscoring return against the Toffees will help, but the Frenchman is only recently recovered from injury and is unlikely to be risked from the start. Midfield talisman Casemiro is available, his domestic ban not affected in European competitions.

Already on their third manager of the season, Sevilla are enduring a difficult campaign and sit just five points above La Liga's relegation zone. Spanish relegation firefighter Jose Luis Mendilibar has taken charge of los Rojiblancos' last two fixtures – a 2-0 defeat of Cadiz and 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo – and has sought to add greater tactical rigidity after the more freeform five-month era of Jorge Sampaoli ended in March, the Argentine himself having replaced Julen Lopetegui in October. Moroccan World Cup star Youssef En-Nesyri has scored in both games Mendilibar's reign and continues his improved form in 2023. Ivan Rakitic offers calm creativity as a No.10, with Joan Jordan having won back his place in midfield, while Marcos Acuna is a bustling left-back who won the World Cup with Argentina late last year.

Follow our guide to get a Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla: live stream UEL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Manchester United vs Sevilla on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Thursday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up with the promo code PICARD, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Manchester United vs Sevilla and the rest of the quarter-finals for nothing. The code expires on April 30. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla second leg from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Manchester United vs Sevilla. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Manchester United vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch UEL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Manchester United vs Sevilla on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Thursday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla: live stream Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Sevilla on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Manchester United vs Sevilla on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Friday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UEL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Manchester United vs Sevilla: live stream Europa League online in India