England vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the Six Nations game online from anywhere

England vs Scotland live stream

You can watch England vs Scotland for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE England vs Scotland live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs Scotland match preview

If Steve Borthwick's appointment was designed to lift the gloom that has shrouded England for months, it had the desired effect. However, the pressure is right back on as they face Scotland at Twickenham, with the visitors eyeing a third consecutive Calcutta Cup victory, something that last happened 51 years ago – a year before Gregor Townsend's birth.

Win or lose, Borthwick's first priority is repairing the relationship with the fans, who booed the team off after their last appearance at Twickenham. All too often, poor performances have been blamed on selection dilemmas or injury crises, and while there's an argument that England really are in the grips of the latter this time, Borthwick is clearly determined to start with a clean slate. One of his biggest early calls is dropping Manu Tuilagi, with Joe Marchant preferred to the injury-prone star.

News of the sudden and unexpected availability of Vern Cotter probably wasn't what Townsend wanted to hear on the eve of what could be his final Six Nations campaign, and it remains to be seen what effect, if any, the update has on a group that has grown accustomed to falling agonizingly short of realizing their potential.

Zander Fagerson isn't being risked for this clash, but Finn Russell is back in the setup after impressing at the tail-end of last year. Can they finally take the step up to the next level?

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an England vs Scotland live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch England vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) England vs Scotland is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch England vs Scotland from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Scotland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Scotland from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for England vs Scotland

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch England vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) England vs Scotland is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream England vs Scotland on RTÉ Player (opens in new tab), which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The England vs Scotland Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an England vs Scotland Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch England vs Scotland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.45am AEDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. If you don't mind the brutally early start, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an England vs Scotland live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the England vs Scotland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the rather inconvenient time of 5.45am NZDT bright and early on Sunday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch England vs Scotland online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada