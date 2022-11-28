Wales vs England live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Wales against England, on Tuesday, has become a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match. These two British rivals go head-to-head in Qatar with a place in the tournament's last 16 at stake. The Three Lions currently top the group on four points, and only need to avoid a disastrous defeat by four or more goals. For Wales, it's complicated, but that's not stopped them before. Here's how to watch a Wales vs England live stream in this Group B clash at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales vs England live stream Dates: Tuesday, November 29 Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Wales’ World Cup hopes were left hanging by a thread after their opening 1-1 draw with USA was followed by a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to Iran, which saw them concede two late goals after keeper Wayne Hennessey’s costly red card. Robert Page's side now need to beat the Three Lions and hope for a draw between the US and Iran.

Wales haven't recorded a win over England since 1984, but will be looking to capitalise on some wobbles from their rivals, following their confidence-denting draw with the USA on Friday.

That drab stalemate saw Gareth Southgate's men draw plenty of criticism, and the England boss will be determined to see his team make amends and claim a win that will see them top the group and plot a kinder route through the knockout stages. Will we see Phil Foden make an appearance? If the scores are level after 60 minutes, you can bet your dinner on it.

Wales vs England kicks off at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium stadium in Ar-Rayyan at 7pm GMT/ 2pm ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wales vs England live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Wales vs England live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Wales vs England live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Wales vs England: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET Wales vs England live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Wales vs England live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Wales vs England live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs England live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Wales vs England live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Wales vs England kicks off at 6am AEDT. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Wales vs England live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Wales vs England live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch Wales vs England for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Wales vs England live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Wales vs England team news

Wales will be without keeper Wayne Hennessey following his red card against Iran, with Leicester City's Danny Ward set to deputise between the sticks for the Dragons.

Kyle Walker's return to fitness could see him replace Kieran Trippier at the back for England, while James Maddison looks set to be finally available to Gareth Southgate after returning to full training.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group B Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts England 2 1 1 0 4 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3 USA 2 0 2 0 0 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1

World Cup 2022 Group B fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP B FIXTURES

Monday, November 21

1pm - England 6-2 Iran

7pm - United States 1-1 Wales

Friday, November 25

10am - Wales 0-2 Iran

7pm - England 0-0 United States

Tuesday, November 29

7pm - Iran vs United States

7pm - Wales vs England